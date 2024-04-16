Five Below Has a Flower-Shaped Table for Only $5 (It’s So Cute!)
If you consider yourself a maximalist, Five Below is full of hidden gems to add color to every corner of your home. From a viral wavy pink mirror to an adorable strawberry vase, you’ll end up with a full shopping cart at the checkout line if you’re not careful, especially with one of the store’s newest items.
Five Below’s new $5 daisy-shaped side table is a stylish way to add some flower power to your home, especially for such a low price. Measuring at 14.96 x 15.75 x 14.96 inches, the table is a similar size to Five Below’s other flower-shaped table that recently flew off shelves.
Even though the store’s first table didn’t require much assembly, you might spend a few more minutes putting the daisy table together. But don’t worry — the instructions are on the back of the product’s box, and the only tool you’ll need is an L-shaped hex wrench that’s included in the purchase.
A TikTok by @simplyxbianca shows the table with a houseplant, framed photo, and candle, so imagine how cute it’ll look with a stack of books or a vase full of flowers. And you can go a step further and add a bouquet of daisies on the table!
If you want to take your flower power to the next level, Urban Outfitters also sells a daisy-shaped side table, but it’s an expensive upgrade from the Five Below table. The $89 table is “designed to make your space bloom,” according to Urban Outfitters’ website, and you’ll easily fall in love with its pointed wooden petals.
During your next visit to Five Below, pick up this flower-powered side table (or two!) and stop by Trader Joe’s for a bundle of real flowers while you’re out.