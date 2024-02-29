This $5 Five Below Find Is “So Cute” It Won’t Stay in Stock for Long

In the past year, food-themed home decor has become more and more popular. From HomeGoods’ beloved orange, strawberry, and lemon stools to Target’s strawberry pillow, fruit-inspired finds have become must-haves for shoppers looking to add fun, maximalist details to their homes. And the trend doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, especially once you lay eyes on Five Below’s adorable strawberry planter.



TikTok content creator @itsmeerica1981 showed off several new arrivals at Five Below in a video posted on Feb. 7, highlighting orange juice and strawberry milk pen holders, a strawberry-scented candle, a strawberry throw pillow, and the strawberry planter.