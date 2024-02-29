This $5 Five Below Find Is “So Cute” It Won’t Stay in Stock for Long
In the past year, food-themed home decor has become more and more popular. From HomeGoods’ beloved orange, strawberry, and lemon stools to Target’s strawberry pillow, fruit-inspired finds have become must-haves for shoppers looking to add fun, maximalist details to their homes. And the trend doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, especially once you lay eyes on Five Below’s adorable strawberry planter.
TikTok content creator @itsmeerica1981 showed off several new arrivals at Five Below in a video posted on Feb. 7, highlighting orange juice and strawberry milk pen holders, a strawberry-scented candle, a strawberry throw pillow, and the strawberry planter.
Judging from the comments on @itsmeerica1981’s video, shoppers can’t wait to bring the planter into their own homes.
“OMG I’ve been looking desperate for the strawberry planter omg!!!” one commenter wrote. “So cute 😭♥️.”
“Upgrade your plant babies to a Strawberry Planter — they deserve a cute pot that’s worth displaying,” the official product description reads. “Fill it with real or fake plants (we’re not judging). The options are endless!”
The strawberry planter is available for in-store pick-up or delivery on the store’s website. But if Five Below isn’t an option for you, you can find a similar strawberry planter on Amazon, which retails for $26.95.
It’s almost the same size as the Five Below find, measuring 6 inches tall and 3.25 inches wide. Although this option comes with a higher price tag, it qualifies for two-day shipping with Amazon Prime and has overwhelmingly positive reviews, currently boasting a 4.8 out of a 5-star rating based on nearly 650 user reviews.