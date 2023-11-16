13 Editor-Favorite Gifts from Google’s Holiday 100 List, Starting at $22
Happy holidays! This feature is part of Apartment Therapy's Gift Edit, our editor-curated collection of gift ideas. Need more inspiration? Check out all our guides here.
Much like Oprah’s Favorite Things list that comes out just in time for the holidays, we also can’t wait for Google’s Holiday 100, which features the top trending products over the past year. If you’re still not quite sure what to buy for everyone on your list, the Holiday 100 is a great place to start. After all, every included product helped define 2023, and if everyone’s searching for it, it’s safe to say your giftee might have, too.
You can browse by trend — which includes “Big Little Buys,” a section that’s particularly useful if you don’t want to break the bank this holiday season — or by category, which ranges from apparel to electronics to home. After taking stock of the latter, we decided to take it a step further and see which items we’ve tested and loved. So, if search trends aren’t enough to convince you that a product is worth it, our endorsement sure will. Read on for 13 trending gifts that have earned our stamp of approval.