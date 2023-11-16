13 Editor-Favorite Gifts from Google’s Holiday 100 List, Starting at $22

There’s nothing like getting a fire going and making delicious s’mores — or just turning it on for the ambiance. Plus, the Mesa miniature fire pit is the perfect small space solution if your recipient doesn’t have a lot of outdoor space. Jada said that it has allowed her to enjoy the outdoors even when summer has passed: “In the fall, our deck felt like an extension of our living room with the Mesa flickering on the table as we drank hot toddies, and during the mild winter we just had on the East Coast, it amped up the cozy factor when used with our outdoor patio heater,” she wrote .