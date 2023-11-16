Newsletters
13 Editor-Favorite Gifts from Google’s Holiday 100 List, Starting at $22

Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
Credit: Photo: Sidney Bensimon; Prop Styling: Carla Gonzalez-Hart

Happy holidays! This feature is part of Apartment Therapy's Gift Edit, our editor-curated collection of gift ideas. Need more inspiration? Check out all our guides here.

Much like Oprah’s Favorite Things list that comes out just in time for the holidays, we also can’t wait for Google’s Holiday 100, which features the top trending products over the past year. If you’re still not quite sure what to buy for everyone on your list, the Holiday 100 is a great place to start. After all, every included product helped define 2023, and if everyone’s searching for it, it’s safe to say your giftee might have, too.

You can browse by trend — which includes “Big Little Buys,” a section that’s particularly useful if you don’t want to break the bank this holiday season — or by category, which ranges from apparel to electronics to home. After taking stock of the latter, we decided to take it a step further and see which items we’ve tested and loved. So, if search trends aren’t enough to convince you that a product is worth it, our endorsement sure will. Read on for 13 trending gifts that have earned our stamp of approval.

1 / 13
The Original Carry-On, Medium
Away
$220.00
was $275.00

A family member gifted me this stunning carry-on right before my first visit to London, and it made the trip even more enjoyable. The shell, on top of looking great in the dusty blue Coast colorway, is extremely durable, and it still looks good as new several trips later. And most importantly, despite its compact size, it can fit a shocking amount of items inside. Trust me, any frequent or casual traveler would majorly appreciate an Away piece.

2 / 13
Caraway Cookware Set
Caraway
$476.00
was $745.00

Does your giftee need to overhaul their old cookware, or are they outfitting their first kitchen? Help them cover all of the bases with this set from editor-loved brand Caraway, which includes a saucepan, sauté pan, Dutch oven, and fry pan. But that’s not all: You’ll also get a cookware and lid organizer that’ll help you make the most out of your cabinet space.

3 / 13
The Plufl Human Dog Bed
Plufl
$349.00
was $499.00

The viral Human Dog Bed was even better than I expected when I received it this past summer. You can read my entire review here, but in a nutshell: It could replace your bed if you wanted it to. In my apartment, my friends have slept in it all night when they’ve come to visit, and my roommate and I took turns lounging in it while binge-watching several TV shows. Any homebody would love this!

4 / 13
Owala FreeSip Water Bottle
Amazon
$26.99

Commerce SEO editor Sarah loves this water bottle just as much as most of TikTok seems to. “Aside from its excellent temperature retention, I’ve noticed that I’ve been drinking more, something that I attribute to the FreeSip top,” Sarah wrote about the bottle, which has both a straw and a wide-mouth opening built-in. “You see, some days I prefer a straw, and some days I prefer to sip, but with this bottle, I never have to choose an ultimatum or change my bottle.”

5 / 13
Dremel Versa Power Scrubber Kit with 5 Scrub Daddy Cleaning Sponge Pads
Amazon
$49.99
was $59.99

Electric spin scrubbers have been all the rage on cleaning TikTok, and after taking the Dremel Versa Scrub Daddy for a spin, I totally understand the hype. My stove and kitchen counters have never looked more spotless — and it only took about five minutes for it to cut through all the grime and reach that point. Your giftee will be grateful for how much time you save them!

6 / 13
The Five-Minute Journal by Intelligent Change
Urban Outfitters
$29.50

By spending just five minutes on it every day, this journal improves your mood by helping you focus on the good things in your life. Contributor Andie found that it helped ground her after graduating during the pandemic, adding that she got the most out of the “What would make today great?” section. “Answering that question every day lets me think more intentionally about how I want to spend my time. In turn, it helped me tap into gratitude throughout the day,” she noted.

7 / 13
KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid
$449.99

Though this gift may be on the splurgier side, as someone who recently became a KitchenAid stand mixer owner, I can assure you that it’ll make a life-changing difference in your giftee’s kitchen, especially if they like to bake or meal prep. They go on sale fairly frequently, especially during the holiday season, so keep an eye on them as Black Friday creeps closer. (FYI: the Professional 600 Series version is already 30 percent off ahead of time!)

8 / 13
Lexon Mina Small Bedside Lamp
Amazon
$29.90

Portable mid-century modern-style lamps also surged in search, and we immediately thought of this $30 mini one that draws from classic designs like Giancarlo Mattioli’s Nesso table lamp. Contributor Caroline said, “I switch it on for a more concentrated light to read in bed, it illuminates my journal as I write on my couch, and it adds a gentle glow on the dining table during dinner.”

9 / 13
Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler 30-Oz
Williams Sonoma
$30.00

Ah, the internet-famous Stanley Quencher. If your recipient hasn’t already bought into the hype and bought one for themselves, it makes for an excellent personalized gift (it comes in tons of colors) that’ll help them stay hydrated all day long. In her review for our sister website, shopping editor Jada said that “its versatility, good looks, and large capacity justifies the price tag.”

10 / 13
Mesa
Solo Stove
$79.99
was $89.99

There’s nothing like getting a fire going and making delicious s’mores — or just turning it on for the ambiance. Plus, the Mesa miniature fire pit is the perfect small space solution if your recipient doesn’t have a lot of outdoor space. Jada said that it has allowed her to enjoy the outdoors even when summer has passed: “In the fall, our deck felt like an extension of our living room with the Mesa flickering on the table as we drank hot toddies, and during the mild winter we just had on the East Coast, it amped up the cozy factor when used with our outdoor patio heater,” she wrote.

11 / 13
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Williams Sonoma
$699.95

Contributor Sholeen hasn’t regretted adding this pricier item to her kitchen — in fact, she thinks it’s one of the best purchases she’s ever made. Whether you’re gifting this to yourself or a family member, the Breville Espresso machine can produce coffee shop-quality drinks at home, and despite its not-so-simple-looking appearance, it’s not confusing in the least. “The machine pulls espresso shots like a total pro, while the steam wand (it does a 360-degree swivel!) heats and froths milk for delicious cappuccinos, lattes, and more,” she said.

12 / 13
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker
Ninjakitchen
$249.99

Your giftee will never have to (or want to) go to the store for ice cream again — or for sorbet, gelato, slushies, milkshakes, and smoothie bowls — once they try the CREAMi. “It’s so easy to store pre-made mixtures in the freezer that I often have multiple pints frozen at one time,” Best List editor Britt wrote about the original version. “Whenever I have a craving for something sweet, all I have to do is grab one, load it into the Ninja CREAMi, and enjoy it — all in less than five minutes.”

13 / 13
Magic Link, M/L
Fable Pets
$65.00

It makes sense that hands-free dog leashes jumped in popularity on Google this year. They make walking your dog way easier — just ask Britt, who was more than impressed by Fable Pets’ Magic Link when she tried it with her dog Leo. “I’ve even confidently carried laundry, packages, and food with Leo securely attached to it,” she said. “Even better, the Magic Link is highly durable. Leo sometimes grabs part of the leash and tugs it in an effort to stay outside longer, but you’d never know by looking at it.”

