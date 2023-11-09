Newsletters

H&M Home’s Holiday Collection Includes a Festive Tree-Shaped Candle

Abby Monteil
published yesterday
Living room decorated for Christmas.
Credit: H&M

H&M is a popular spot for finding stylish, affordable clothes, but the brand is also a great source for homeware, courtesy of its sister brand, H&M Home. Case in point: H&M Home just launched a 2023 holiday collection full of festive finds, many of which are under $50.

“Let minimalism take a well-deserved holiday break and decorate your living room in a rich and generous style,” the site’s official description reads. “More is more!”

The line’s tree-shaped candles, which are made up of glossy, ornament-esque wax baubles, are sure to be a hit. The candles resemble Christmas trees but come in eye-catching black and white shades, as well as two different sizes: a smaller 4-inch candle that retails for $8.99, and a larger 7-inch candle that retails for $12.99. Unique holiday candles like Candier’s Swiss Miss hot cocoa candle and HomeGoods’ mini Christmas tree forest candle have already made waves this year, and these H&M standouts are welcome additions to the trend.

Keeping in line with the warm neutrals that are expected to dominate the home decor world in 2024, the collection also offers a chic golden metal mistletoe wreath for $26.99. The wreath comes with a cord for hanging, and with bendable leaves and branches, you can customize it exactly to your liking.

Another standout is H&M Home’s 2-pack candy cane candles ($10.99), which come in the classic red and white colors, as well as a gold and white option. These candles have a burn time of nine hours, giving you plenty of time to get cozy and add a cheerful decorative touch to your space.

You can shop H&M Home’s full 2023 holiday collection in select stores and online now.

