Newsletters

The Home Trends That Will Continue in 2024, According to Houzz

Abby Monteil
Abby Monteil
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Marisa Vitale
House Tour: This Home Stager’s Hip House Is Packed with Pattern, Color, and Lots of Decor Ideas 

Another year, another round of home trends. With 2024 on the horizon, interior design enthusiasts can look forward to a brand new year of fresh home trends. As we look ahead to the new year, Houzz has released its top home design predictions. Keep reading to learn more about the design platform’s top predictions for 2024, which encompasses everything from trending color palettes to kitchen detailing and more.

SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Erin Derby
House Tour: This Remodeled Brooklyn Home Has Dark Green Walls, Bold Built-Ins, and a Marvelously Modern Kitchen 

Blending Backsplashes

Using one backsplash material in your kitchen is so 2023. Houzz recommends mixing things up visually by installing a slab of stone or quartz behind your kitchen’s range or cooktop while keeping the surrounding backsplash areas tiled. Because the slab is often the same material as the room’s countertops, this gives your kitchen a striking, easy-to-clean focal point.

SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Bethany Nauert
House Tour: A Color Consultant’s LA Home Is Full of Gorgeous Color and Design Inspiration 

Mud-Laundry Rooms

Mudrooms store your dirty outerwear and laundry rooms allow you to clean those items up, so why not combine them? “Mud-laundry rooms” are becoming increasingly popular among homeowners, allowing them to maximize square footage while getting grimy laundry into the wash as soon as possible. Houzz recommends adding mudroom storage like a bench, cabinets, and cubbies to help keep everything organized.

SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Esteban Cortez
House Tour: A Colorful “Tongue-in-Chic” San Francisco Apartment 

Blues in Focus

Blue is quickly becoming the go-to 2024 color of the year for many major paint companies, including Benjamin Moore, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Behr, and more. Houzz posits that the hue has become so popular because of its calming influence. Don’t be surprised if you see blue also popping up in plenty of decor in 2024. 

SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Julia Arceri
House Tour: This Houston House Is a Mix of European-Inspired Accents, Including Gilt Mirrors and Crystal Chandeliers 

Timeless Style

Plenty of homeowners are opting for more traditional decor elements, which can also double as more sustainable materials. While renovating new homes, many are incorporating classic elements like brick and rustic wood, giving a timeless look to even the most modernist of aesthetics.

SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Hayley Blythe
House Tour: This Home That Needed an “Awful Lot of Work” Got Stunning DIY Updates 

Warm Neutrals

Just because your home is neutral doesn’t mean that it has to be uninviting or drab. That’s where warm neutrals like beiges, rich browns, and creamy off-whites come in, replacing stark whites and cool grays with more welcoming, calmer tones. Layering in various textures and patterns can help give your space a more layered look, as well.

Filed in:
News
trends

How-To Toolkits