The Home Trends That Will Continue in 2024, According to Houzz
Another year, another round of home trends. With 2024 on the horizon, interior design enthusiasts can look forward to a brand new year of fresh home trends. As we look ahead to the new year, Houzz has released its top home design predictions. Keep reading to learn more about the design platform’s top predictions for 2024, which encompasses everything from trending color palettes to kitchen detailing and more.
Blending Backsplashes
Using one backsplash material in your kitchen is so 2023. Houzz recommends mixing things up visually by installing a slab of stone or quartz behind your kitchen’s range or cooktop while keeping the surrounding backsplash areas tiled. Because the slab is often the same material as the room’s countertops, this gives your kitchen a striking, easy-to-clean focal point.
Mud-Laundry Rooms
Mudrooms store your dirty outerwear and laundry rooms allow you to clean those items up, so why not combine them? “Mud-laundry rooms” are becoming increasingly popular among homeowners, allowing them to maximize square footage while getting grimy laundry into the wash as soon as possible. Houzz recommends adding mudroom storage like a bench, cabinets, and cubbies to help keep everything organized.
Blues in Focus
Blue is quickly becoming the go-to 2024 color of the year for many major paint companies, including Benjamin Moore, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Behr, and more. Houzz posits that the hue has become so popular because of its calming influence. Don’t be surprised if you see blue also popping up in plenty of decor in 2024.
Timeless Style
Plenty of homeowners are opting for more traditional decor elements, which can also double as more sustainable materials. While renovating new homes, many are incorporating classic elements like brick and rustic wood, giving a timeless look to even the most modernist of aesthetics.
Warm Neutrals
Just because your home is neutral doesn’t mean that it has to be uninviting or drab. That’s where warm neutrals like beiges, rich browns, and creamy off-whites come in, replacing stark whites and cool grays with more welcoming, calmer tones. Layering in various textures and patterns can help give your space a more layered look, as well.