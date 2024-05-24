Home Depot’s Memorial Day Hours Are Great News for DIYers
The Home Depot is an obvious go-to for paint, tools, and anything you’d need for a home repair or DIY project, but did you know that they also have extremely stylish furniture and decor items, too? Their selection changes regularly, but designers love the store’s beds, planters, and so much more. With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, you may be thinking of stopping by your local store to grab some home improvement essentials (and some on-trend lamps while you’re at it).
But before you start making your to-buy list, ask yourself, Is The Home Depot open on Memorial Day? The company closed all of its stores for Thanksgiving, so it’s a smart to Google. The good news is that The Home Depot stores will be open for regular hours of operation on Memorial Day 2024, according to a company rep. The rep added that customers are encouraged to check with their local stores on the Store Finder, as hours vary by location. Many stores are open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
If you do head over to a store, you’re in luck — they’re having a huge Memorial Day sale through June 6. The promotion includes 30% off mattresses, mirrors, small kitchen appliances; 35% off sofas, beds, ottomans, and patio seating; and 50% off (!) bedding, including mattress toppers. It’s probably too early to snag last year’s viral pre-lit Christmas tree, but it’s worth an ask, right? Not only can you get home items and tools for a great deal, but you can also sign your kid up for a class while you’re there. The Home Depot Kids Workshops happen monthly (and fill up quickly!), and teach children how to DIY a fun project like a pencil organizer or picket fence planter.