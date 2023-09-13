HomeGoods Has a Dupe of the Viral Wavy Mirror for Much Less

People have been loving wavy decor for a while now, especially a statement wavy mirror, which adds instant personality and style to any space. And while some popular picks are certainly pretty pricey — like the original pink “Ultrafragola” mirror which was designed by artist Ettore Sottsass all the way back in the ‘70s and is in the thousands of dollars range — others are far more budget-friendly, which means you don’t have to totally break the bank to get in on this fun trend.