HomeGoods Has a Dupe of the Viral Wavy Mirror for Much Less
People have been loving wavy decor for a while now, especially a statement wavy mirror, which adds instant personality and style to any space. And while some popular picks are certainly pretty pricey — like the original pink “Ultrafragola” mirror which was designed by artist Ettore Sottsass all the way back in the ‘70s and is in the thousands of dollars range — others are far more budget-friendly, which means you don’t have to totally break the bank to get in on this fun trend.
Turns out, HomeGoods has a chic version of the famed viral mirror in either bubblegum pink or classic black, and it’ll set you back just $250. TikTok users have spotted the Sophia Rae by JTRose wall mirror ($249.99) in both colors at HomeGoods locations in various states across the country, so if you needed a reason to head to your local store, here it is.
It doesn’t appear that the mirror is available online, but even HomeGoods employees are swooning over it, especially since it makes a perfect statement piece for any room at its 40’ x 72’ frame. If you’re short on wall space or want something a bit more glam, HomeGoods has a smaller gold wavy mirror with the same vibes — and a more budget-friendly price.
Of course, pink and black is still trending big time thanks to the summer of Barbenheimer (that is, July’s dueling releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer inspiring moviegoers to wear pink and/or black for their double features), so no one would fault you if you decided to buy one of each and place them in different rooms of your house.
Plenty of TikTokers have called it their “dream mirror,” with some passing it up only to return to their local stores to make the purchase. And while both shades are somehow timeless and on trend, some buyers are even painting their wavy mirror to make it even more colorful, upping the ante on the coolest HomeGoods find out there right now.
Buy: SELECTION 1 24×36 Squiggle Frame Wall Mirror, $79.99