IKEA’s Black Friday Sale Is Live and You Can Save on Every Purchase — Here Are Our 10 Top Picks
Looking for more great deals? Browse our master list of current sales (updated daily!) and check out our Black Friday & Cyber Monday hub for all our latest coverage.
If you’re hoping to score some home deals this holiday weekend, we have some good news: IKEA’s Black Friday sale just landed. From now through November 30, you get $10 off for every $100 spent — so the more you buy, the more you save. Plus, IKEA Family members get up to 30% off select bestselling products through December 24, giving you even more time to save on furniture, lighting, decor, and more (and it’s free to sign up!).
Ready to dive in? We rounded up some of the best IKEA products to add to your cart, including editor-tested favorites and limited-edition holiday decor. Remember, you save more if you spend more, so now is a great time to invest in the bigger furniture pieces, holiday decor, and home essentials you’ve been waiting for. Check out all of our shopping recommendations below, and get ready for a major home upgrade.