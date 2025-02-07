IKEA’s Final Nytillverkad Drop Is Now Live — And It Starts at Just $5
When IKEA’s Nytillverkad collection made its debut in April 2023, collectors were thrilled. Not only could they find some vintage IKEA items brand-new, but also at a price far more affordable than those on the secondhand original pieces.
Since then, IKEA has released five rounds of rereleased, vintage-inspired home decor and furniture collections, and as of February 1, the sixth and final Nytillverkad collection is available for sale — so if you’ve been waiting to grab a rereleased item from the line, now’s the time to do so!
Some of the new pieces in this final release dropped on the site before they were officially available, including the much-loved BYAKORRE shelf, the colorful KÄLLARHALS vases, and the iconic MOFALLA chair.
However, this final drop also features some brand-new additions to the lineup!
The GULLSUDARE pendant lampshade is a classic — these rice paper lampshades were all the rage back in the ’60s, and at just $10, this handmade item is the perfect way to bring those nostalgic vibes into any space.
The comfy SOTENÄS armchair, originally known as the PUCK in 1969, has been rereleased in a striking shade of red. A previous Nytillverkad drop featured it in bright, sunny yellow — however, the red gives this chair a totally different look and style.
IKEA also dropped an orange version of its iconic DYVLINGE (formerly MILA) swivel chair that dates back to 1967. There are a total of three colors of the DYVLINGE available, all of which are done in tufted corduroy upholstery. It’s marketed as the “anti-stress” chair because it’s just so cushy and relaxing to sit in.
The collection also features reissues of the GUTTANE coffee table and side table, as well as a variety of KLIPPBRÄCKA fabrics and bedding.
It’s been so fun getting to know IKEA’s vintage bestsellers in their new rereleased format, and hopefully the Nytillverkad collection will return at some point in the future. Grab a piece from the reimagined archive before these rereleases are gone, and you’re forced back to hunting them secondhand.