Is Home Depot Open on Labor Day? Find Out

If you need to swing by a home improvement store to pick up some last-minute items for your projects, you may be wondering if The Home Depot is open on Labor Day. Well, you’re in luck, because The Home Depot will be open on Labor Day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, hours can occasionally vary by location, so if you want to double-check when your local store is open, you can check via the official The Home Depot website’s Store Locator.