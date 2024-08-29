Is Home Depot Open on Labor Day? Find Out
Whether you plan to spend your Labor Day relaxing, enjoying the last days of summer with a big outdoor gathering, or tackling a home renovation project before the temperatures drop, the long weekend is full of possibilities … as long as you have the right gear.
If you need to swing by a home improvement store to pick up some last-minute items for your projects, you may be wondering if The Home Depot is open on Labor Day. Well, you’re in luck, because The Home Depot will be open on Labor Day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, hours can occasionally vary by location, so if you want to double-check when your local store is open, you can check via the official The Home Depot website’s Store Locator.
If you’re eager to tackle some home projects this holiday weekend, consider trying out their free tool options. And although the store is best-known for home improvement items, it’s also an underrated place to shop for decor staples (you can see which The Home Depot items designers recommend here). Plus, if you’re ready to usher in the holidays, keep your eyes peeled for the brand’s iconic 12-foot-tall Halloween skeleton or their viral pre-lit Christmas tree.
Not only can you get great deals on tools and home items, but you can also sign your kid up for a one-of-its-kind class while you’re shopping. The store hosts Home Depot Kids Workshops on the first Saturday of each month, teaching 5- to 12-year-old kids how to make fun DIY projects, such as a flower planter or pencil desk organizer. But don’t wait, because these classes tend to fill up quickly.
If your local The Home Depot is out of the items that you need, no worries! Target, Sam’s Club, and Walmart are also open on Labor Day Monday. No matter how you choose to spend your long weekend, these stores have got you covered.