The Surprising Home Find Khloe Kardashian Is Gifting This Year (and It’s on Sale!)
I don’t know about you, but I’m still keeping up with The Kardashians, regardless of how frequently other viewers claim the show is just one big ad. In all honesty, I watch the show largely for the product recs, though those usually come in the form of makeup products spotted on the glam teams’ beauty carts. Just recently, however, Poosh dropped a comprehensive Kardashian/Jenner sisters holiday gift guide, and it featured a surprising number of home picks. One item in particular caught our eye, and it comes from Khloé — she’s always been the most relatable sister, after all. This holiday season, the reality star urges you to gift your loved ones the Mesa XL tabletop fire pit from Solo Stove, and we have to agree with the idea. Both our editors and our readers are huge fans of the brand’s outdoor accessories, so this is one gift we totally co-sign. Even better still, Solo Stove’s extended Cyber Monday sale is still on, so you can snag the Mesa XL right now for $20 off!
What is the Solo Stove Mesa?
The Mesa is a tabletop fire pit that’s bound to make any outdoor gathering better. It comes in two sizes, the smaller of which stands just under 7″ tall. Even the XL, which Khloé recommends, is pretty small-space-friendly at 8.6″ tall. Regardless of which size you get, you’ll be able to fit it onto your patio, deck, or terrace, no matter how tight the space is. The Mesa can be lit with a fire starter and either wood or pellets, all of which are available on Solo Stove’s site. Simply adjust how much wood you use based on how long you want to keep the fire going. The other nice thing about the Mesa is that it produces big enough flames to make s’mores and keep you and your loved ones warm on chilly evenings, but the fire won’t become overwhelming or out of control atop your table. You can purchase the fire pit in up to 10 different colors, and your order even comes with a stand that’ll keep it elevated.
Why You’ll Love the Mesa XL
Whether you’re roasting hot dogs in summer or telling scary stories around the fire in fall, the Mesa will no doubt become the natural gathering point for cozy, intimate outdoor hangouts. As far as gifting goes, Khloé notes that both adults and kids will enjoy this pick, which makes it a solid option for just about anyone. You’ll also appreciate that the Mesa is easily portable, so you can bring it along on road trips, tailgates, and holiday parties. And, if you’ve ever struggled to light a campfire for hours on end (I know I’m not the only one), you’ll love that the Mesa can get a fire going in just a few minutes.
The fire pit’s flame is also smokeless, which Solo Stove shoppers enjoy. “I don’t like being around fires because of how smokey they make my clothes and body smell,” one reviewer wrote, adding that with the Mesa, “I don’t feel like I have to wash my clothes after every fire, which we love because my husband loves sitting around the fire, and now I do, too.”
Now that the Mesa is on sale for the holidays, there’s no better time to snag your own. And although this is a highly practical buy, you still get to feel a bit bougie knowing it’s also a Kardashian fave.
Buy: Mesa XL, $89.99 (normally $109.99)