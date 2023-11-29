The Surprising Home Find Khloe Kardashian Is Gifting This Year (and It’s on Sale!)

The Mesa is a tabletop fire pit that’s bound to make any outdoor gathering better. It comes in two sizes, the smaller of which stands just under 7″ tall. Even the XL, which Khloé recommends, is pretty small-space-friendly at 8.6″ tall. Regardless of which size you get, you’ll be able to fit it onto your patio, deck, or terrace, no matter how tight the space is. The Mesa can be lit with a fire starter and either wood or pellets, all of which are available on Solo Stove’s site. Simply adjust how much wood you use based on how long you want to keep the fire going. The other nice thing about the Mesa is that it produces big enough flames to make s’mores and keep you and your loved ones warm on chilly evenings, but the fire won’t become overwhelming or out of control atop your table. You can purchase the fire pit in up to 10 different colors, and your order even comes with a stand that’ll keep it elevated.