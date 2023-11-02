Save Big on KitchenAid’s Iconic Stand Mixer, Plus Attachments and Other Small Appliances During Their Early Black Friday Sale

In case you haven’t gone outside recently, fall is definitely in the air. Yep, even though it might feel like summer was just yesterday, we’re deep into the holiday season, which means it’s time to start making your lists and checking them twice — for sales, that is. While most of the juiciest deals have usually dropped later in the month, a bunch of our favorite brands have already launched their early Black Friday sales. KitchenAid, for example, is having a massive sales event right now through Nov. 11 on some of their top-selling products, including their iconic stand mixer, countertop blenders, hand mixers, and more. If you’ve ever been on the fence about investing in a KitchenAid appliance — and trust us, it’s more than worth it — now is the time to take the leap. There’s a good chance they’ll outlast you, and if you grab them now while they’re majorly marked down, they’ll be a lot easier on your wallet, too!