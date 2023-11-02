Newsletters

Save Big on KitchenAid’s Iconic Stand Mixer, Plus Attachments and Other Small Appliances During Their Early Black Friday Sale

Ian Burke
Ian BurkeSenior Commerce Editor
Ian is the Senior Commerce Editor at The Kitchn. He's also a New Jersey native, an NYU alum (where he was a four-year member of the wrestling team), and constantly on the hunt for the best bowl of pho in New York City.
published about 4 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Gray studio apartment kitchen area.
Credit: Carina Romano
Credit: Magali Saberian

In case you haven’t gone outside recently, fall is definitely in the air. Yep, even though it might feel like summer was just yesterday, we’re deep into the holiday season, which means it’s time to start making your lists and checking them twice — for sales, that is. While most of the juiciest deals have usually dropped later in the month, a bunch of our favorite brands have already launched their early Black Friday sales. KitchenAid, for example, is having a massive sales event right now through Nov. 11 on some of their top-selling products, including their iconic stand mixer, countertop blenders, hand mixers, and more. If you’ve ever been on the fence about investing in a KitchenAid appliance — and trust us, it’s more than worth it — now is the time to take the leap. There’s a good chance they’ll outlast you, and if you grab them now while they’re majorly marked down, they’ll be a lot easier on your wallet, too! 

1 / 7
KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid
$249.99
was $449.99

If you don’t already have a KitchenAid stand mixer, here’s your chance to pick one up while it’s majorly discounted. Save 44 percent (that’s $200!) on this 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, which has maximum stability, 11 speed settings, and countless endorsements from home cooks and pro chefs alike. It’s the kitchen workhorse you’ve always wanted — and it can be yours for less than $250 right now.

2 / 7
3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set
KitchenAid
$149.99
was $219.99

If you already have a stand mixer, you’re probably aware of all the awesome attachments available for everything from making snow cones to grinding your own sausage. This majorly marked-down 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set has everything you need to start cranking out your own homemade pasta ASAP — er, without the cranking, that is.

3 / 7
Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender
KitchenAid
$79.99
was $99.99

Any pro chef will tell you that the key to making fall soups and sauces perfectly smooth is giving them a good blend. However, since not all of us want to whip out our countertop blender all the time — much less clean it — this immersion blender is your next best choice. It blends 25 bowls of soup on a full charge, and since it’s wireless, you don’t have to worry about blending near an outlet.

4 / 7
3.5 Cup Food Chopper
KitchenAid
$44.99
was $59.99

This 3.5 Cup Food Chopper might have a small footprint, but it packs a big punch. Besides being easy to store, it’s also perfect for whipping up dips, sauces, salsas, and hummus — excellent for entertaining during football games or the holidays.

5 / 7
KitchenAid K400 Blender
KitchenAid
$219.99
was $299.99

The K400 Variable Speed Blender features a three-part blending process ingredients that pulverizes and purees even the toughest of ingredients. It also has integrated “Soft Start,” which slowly ramps up the speed to avoid unnecessary splashing. Plus, with a 90-day money back guarantee, you can rest assured that you can send it back if you’re not satisfied.

6 / 7
KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer
KitchenAid
$44.99
was $59.99

Sometimes, a hand mixer can suit your mixing task better than a full-sized stand mixer — and when that’s the case, look no further than the 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer. It has five different speed settings, an ejector button for easy accessory release, and a locking mechanism to secure the cord while in use.

7 / 7
Blade Coffee Grinder
KitchenAid
$29.99
was $39.99

If you’re not grinding your own coffee beans at home, you’re missing out on some serious flavor. It only takes seconds with this Blade Coffee Grinder, which is 25 percent off right now. Its one-touch grinding mechanism makes things super straightforward, and the stainless steel blades will probably outlast you.

This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it here: Save Big on KitchenAid’s Iconic Stand Mixer, Plus Attachments and Small Appliances During Their Early Black Friday Sale

