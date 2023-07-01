Is Lowe’s Open on July 4th?
Somehow, this year’s Fourth of July weekend is already here, so it’s time to light up the grill and head to your local Lowe’s to pick up last-minute supplies. It’s a holiday weekend, so you’ll conveniently run into some seasonal deals for any DIY projects that have been on your to-do list.
In case you need to take a quick trip to Lowe’s, the retailer will be open on July 4th with regular business hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. But don’t hesitate to contact your local store to confirm their holiday hours and prepare yourself for the variety of holiday sales.
With countless deals on their indoor and outdoor appliances, there’s something for everyone throughout the tall aisles of Lowe’s. For those itching to grill, the Master Forge 23-inch Charcoal Grill is one of the store’s hottest deals, plus a two-pack of charcoal briquettes is also on sale to heat all of your food. If you want to start a garden, bags of Miracle-Gro potting soil, Ironite fertilizer, and Scotts mulch are on sale to fuel your new hobby to beautify your backyard.
While you’re spending time grilling and gardening in your yard, it’s a great time to lounge on the patio and allow yourself to relax. Luckily, Lowe’s has deals on their patio furniture from swivel rocking chairs to five-piece furniture sets. If there’s a low-maintenance DIY that you’ve been wanting to work on, power tool kits are also on sale for the entire month (and you can finally cross that project off your to-do list).
Because Lowe’s is open this Independence Day, don’t spend your holiday weekend wishing you were grilling and gardening — get everything you need before the holiday rush!