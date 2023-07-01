Is Lowe’s Open on July 4th?

In case you need to take a quick trip to Lowe’s, the retailer will be open on July 4th with regular business hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. But don’t hesitate to contact your local store to confirm their holiday hours and prepare yourself for the variety of holiday sales.



With countless deals on their indoor and outdoor appliances, there’s something for everyone throughout the tall aisles of Lowe’s. For those itching to grill, the Master Forge 23-inch Charcoal Grill is one of the store’s hottest deals, plus a two-pack of charcoal briquettes is also on sale to heat all of your food. If you want to start a garden, bags of Miracle-Gro potting soil, Ironite fertilizer, and Scotts mulch are on sale to fuel your new hobby to beautify your backyard.