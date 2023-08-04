Newsletters
All the Best New Home Products That Dropped in July

Cozy living room in plant filled Brooklyn apartment.
Credit: Erin Derby

Here at AT, our inboxes get flooded each month with what feels like dozens of new product launch alerts. We do our best to sort through them and pick out the most exciting ones to put on your radar, whether it’s a new cast iron griddle from one of our favorite cookware brands or a Drew Barrymore Walmart design that’ll instantly revamp your living room. Still, we thought it would be helpful to compile a list of new drops every month, as you might find some of the items in the roundup to be just as important and exciting as those we cover in individual posts. July was a month that was as rife with new releases as it was with Fourth of July and Prime Day deals. You’ll see that all of the products below come from editor-loved brands, so whether you’re in the market for chic bedding or a display-worthy candle, you can rest assured that these picks have our stamp of approval.

1 / 12
Wine Country Candle
Homesick
$30.00
was $38.00

We're huge fans of Homesick's nostalgia-inducing candles, which are perfect for gifting or burning on your own counter or nightstand. As luck would have it, we're also big wine fans, which is why we're stoked to share that they dropped this Wine Country candle. Formulated to mimic the fresh, summery scent of a grapevine valley, it carries notes of cashmere, fig, santal, musk, grapevines (of course), and other luxurious-smelling accents. Grab a candle now, and light up during your next wine-filled soirée.

Buy Now
2 / 12
Premium Plush Bath Towels in Clay, Set of 2
Cozy Earth
$135.00

AT editors love Cozy Earth's waffle bath towels, but the Oprah-favorite brand's premium plush bath towels aren't to be overlooked. The cozy bamboo-cotton towels have gained praise from those who swear by them for an instant bathroom upgrade. Don't be surprised if they make your at-home showers feel like a spa experience! And now, the plush towels are available in three new colors: clay, dusk, and seashell. What's more, the aforementioned waffle bath towels are also available in new shades called sand and harbor mist.

Buy Now
3 / 12
Linen Sheet Set in Haze, Queen
Parachute
$209.00

It's an understatement to say we like Parachute's linen sheet set; it won a spot on both our bedding Best List and overall home Best List for its lightweight fabrication, softer-than-soft finish, and relaxed aesthetic. The sheets were already available in a slew of beautiful colors, but Parachute decided to also release them in "haze," a mauvey hue reminiscent of summer sunsets. You can also shop their percale Venice sheets in the new shade.

Buy Now
4 / 12
Toiletry Bag, Small
Weezie
$40.00

Longtime readers know we love Weezie's plush and durable kitchen and bathroom towels, and now, they have toiletry bags, too! The zippered pouches are available in a size small or large, and in either navy or white. They're roomy and versatile enough for trips of all kinds, whether you're flying internationally or going away for the weekend. Plus, each bag can be personalized with a loved one's monogram for a thoughtful gift.

Buy Now
5 / 12
Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge Satellite Subwoofer
Lovesac
$805.50
was $895.00

You might know Lovesac best for their ultra-comfy, beanbag-style seating, but they also carry other products designed to make your at-home lounging experience all the more enjoyable. Take, for instance, their StealthTech Sound collection, consisting of speakers that you can insert directly into the seating for an immersive audio experience. To help enhance your living room entertainment system even more, Lovesac just unveiled the Sactionals + Charge Satellite Subwoofer, which provides additional 4D bass inside your Sactional seats, so you can not only hear your favorite music and shows but also feel them as well.

Buy Now
6 / 12
Mini Always Pan 2.0
Our Place
$120.00

Last summer, we celebrated the launch of Our Place's Mini Always Pan and Perfect Pot models. This time around, they decided to delight once again by releasing new versions of each. The Mini Always Pan 2.0 is an 8.5-inch pan that does everything from frying, sauteing, and boiling to baking, searing, straining, and more! It's the perfect size for everyday individual meals. But that's not all — Our Place also unveiled an upgraded version of their miniature Perfect Pot. The 2.0 model is just as multifunctional as its pan counterpart, not to mention equally compact and nonstick.

Buy Now
7 / 12
Organic Waffle Quilt, Full/Queen
Parachute
$309.00

A pretty color isn't all that Parachute unveiled this past month. They also released this cozy organic waffle quilt, which is available in three dreamy hues. It's one of their warmest bed coverings but still manages to be lightweight and breathable. In other words, it's perfect for the upcoming fall months. And while you're browsing, check out Parachute's organic soft stitch quilt, another new offering that sports a homey hand-stitched pattern.

Buy Now
8 / 12
Sweet Strawberry Tea Towel
Geometry
$17.00

Geometry is the place to go for cute printed towels, and their Sweet Sweet Summer collection is no exception. You'll find a number of fruit-themed microfiber towels that manage to look adorable and still be super functional for everyday use. This strawberry design is just one example; you can also shop towels with lemons, cherries, peaches, and other sweet motifs.

Buy Now
9 / 12
Modern Farmhouse Display Console
Pottery Barn
$2398.00

Clean lines meet rustic wooden finishes in Pottery Barn's new Modern Farmhouse collection. Among the offerings, you'll find plenty of modular storage pieces, including console tables, desks, cabinets, and more. We were immediately drawn to this stunning display console, which has glass doors that let you show off your favorite china and decor pieces. Of course, you can also opt for a closed cabinet model if you're looking to conceal clutter. Either way, this piece will serve as a casual but sophisticated statement-maker in your dining room.

Buy Now
10 / 12
Lattice Duvet Cover Set, Full/Queen
Parachute
$299.00

Whereas Parachute's other summer launches fall into the cozy, cuddly bedding category, this new duvet set is definitely more luxe in appearance. This is no accident, as its design was inspired by European hotel rooms and is characterized by undyed wool that's been loomed into an intricate texture. With your purchase, you get not just the duvet itself but also two pillow shams.

Buy Now
11 / 12
Private Hours Candle
Snif
$44.00

If there's one candle brand that's a master at coming up with niche, thoughtful fragrances, it's Snif. Their latest endeavor has resulted in a candle called Private Hours, inspired by New York's famous The Standard, High Line Hotel. As you breathe in the sultry scent, you'll pick up leather, amber, spiced rum, and other rich nighttime notes.

Buy Now
12 / 12
Como Ladder Stitch Cotton Sateen Sheet Set, Queen
Pom Pom at Home
$391.00

Our former home assistant editor loves Pom Pom at Home's bamboo sheet set, and we're excited to share that the retailer recently announced not one, not two, but 17 new bedding styles, including this cotton sateen sheet set. Its material maintains all the positive qualities of cotton, namely comfort and durability, with the added smoothness, silkiness, and slight sheen of sateen. The sheets are a splurge, but we have no doubt that they'll last a lifetime.

Buy Now
 

