This Editor-Loved Sofa Brand Just Launched a Model That’s Perfect for Studio Apartments and Small Spaces
Thanks to the internet, there are so many places now to buy the sofa of your dreams, regardless of whether you’re looking for a roomy sectional with tons of lounging space, a convertible sleeper futon for the home office, or a trendy three-seater for your small living room. No longer do you have to visit your legacy retailer’s local showroom to view pieces in person — after all, we do that for you. Our editors have a few favorite DTC online furniture brands whose pieces adorn our own homes, and Albany Park is a perfect example. Until today, they had just three living room seating collections: the Albany, the Park, and the Kova (we’re particularly fond of the latter). Although each one is pretty customizable, it never hurts to add more variety.
Today, Albany Park has done just that with the launch of the perfect small-space sofa, named the Lido.
The Lido is ideal for those who want a comfy sofa to lounge on without having to sacrifice a ton of floor space. At just 75″ wide, it’s easily one of Albany Park’s more compact offerings, though its raised legs do help create an illusion of spaciousness. This one leans slightly more traditional in terms of its design, especially if you opt for the brass leg finish. Still, the Lido utilizes modern fabrics and sports wide seat cushions despite its small frame, so it’s great for all aesthetics, from boho to vintage-inspired to contemporary.
What’s more, the Lido is made from 100-percent cruelty-free, hypoallergenic materials and high-resilience foam that provides plenty of support. With the Lido, you can choose from among eight different fabrics (including four stain-resistant fabrics for a slightly higher price) and two leg finishes. Whether you opt for the green velvet, white bouclé, or tan vegan leather, it’s sure to make a statement in your living room.
The Lido isn’t the only sofa that Albany Park added to its site today — they also launched the Barton sofa, which is perfect for those who have a little bit more space on hand.
On the flip side, if you enjoy lounging and napping on your sofa as much as you like sitting on it, you’ll appreciate the new Barton sofa. Measuring 101″ wide, it has a low profile and barely exposed block legs. We also love the wide seats and arms, as well as the sofa’s impressive depth, which allows you to recline back comfortably. With both this model and the Lido sofa, you get removable cushion covers that allow for easy cleaning, making these pieces just as functional as they are beautiful. Additionally, you’ll love that all Albany Park orders are shipped in easy-to-move boxes and can be assembled in virtually no time — no tools required — for a painless five-minute setup.
Although the new sofas were just released today, you can score either one at a discount right now. Our editors have already deemed Albany Park’s chic living room seating to be fabulous for pretty much any lifestyle: small-space living, pet owners, parents, or those looking to furnish their first apartment with stand-out pieces. You can rest assured that the Barton sofa and the Lido, in particular, are just as versatile, eye-catching, and durable as their predecessors.
Shop the Lido Sofa for $1,409 (normally $1,509) and the Barton Sofa for $1,550 (normally $1,659).