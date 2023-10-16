This Editor-Loved Sofa Brand Just Launched a Model That’s Perfect for Studio Apartments and Small Spaces

Thanks to the internet, there are so many places now to buy the sofa of your dreams, regardless of whether you’re looking for a roomy sectional with tons of lounging space, a convertible sleeper futon for the home office, or a trendy three-seater for your small living room. No longer do you have to visit your legacy retailer’s local showroom to view pieces in person — after all, we do that for you. Our editors have a few favorite DTC online furniture brands whose pieces adorn our own homes, and Albany Park is a perfect example. Until today, they had just three living room seating collections: the Albany, the Park, and the Kova (we’re particularly fond of the latter). Although each one is pretty customizable, it never hurts to add more variety.