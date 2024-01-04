9 New IKEA Products You Need to Hack in 2024 (They’re So Versatile!)

Hack it: To hack this cabinet, it’s all about paint. Reach for any color that gives you heart eyes, like a vintage-y green, a cheery red or pink, or a sleek metallic gold. A fresh paint job has lasting power if you do it right — just look to DIYer Stephanie’s VITTSJÖ shelf hack. She painted her shelf (originally black) gold over a decade ago and it still looks great today. Another upgrade she did that’s worth trying on your own hacks: She swapped the plain shelf at the bottom for a mirrored one, adding a glam touch. “This IKEA hack taught me you can update low-end items with high-end and customized touches and they can look great,” says Stephanie.