More and more brands are hosting Memorial Day sales as the holiday weekend gets closer, and smart shoppers know that now is the best time to buy those big-ticket home items they’ve had their eyes on. That includes patio furniture, mattresses, and tech products that can otherwise cost you thousands of dollars. But you also can’t skip out on the smaller essentials that arguably make just as big of a difference in your day-to-day life. We’re specifically talking about bedding. With summer quickly approaching, you want to ensure that your bed is made up with sheets and coverings that’ll keep you cool night after night. That’s why it’s imperative that you hit up Parachute’s Memorial Day sale. Now through May 27, you can save 20% sitewide on editor-favorite bedding and bath staples. We’ve listed our top sale picks below, although select sizes and colorways are bound to sell out fast. As a result, don’t wait too long to take advantage of these can’t-miss deals.