More and more brands are hosting Memorial Day sales as the holiday weekend gets closer, and smart shoppers know that now is the best time to buy those big-ticket home items they’ve had their eyes on. That includes patio furniture, mattresses, and tech products that can otherwise cost you thousands of dollars. But you also can’t skip out on the smaller essentials that arguably make just as big of a difference in your day-to-day life. We’re specifically talking about bedding. With summer quickly approaching, you want to ensure that your bed is made up with sheets and coverings that’ll keep you cool night after night. That’s why it’s imperative that you hit up Parachute’s Memorial Day sale. Now through May 27, you can save 20% sitewide on editor-favorite bedding and bath staples. We’ve listed our top sale picks below, although select sizes and colorways are bound to sell out fast. As a result, don’t wait too long to take advantage of these can’t-miss deals.

Heirloom Tencel Linen Sheet Set with Top Sheet, Queen
Parachute
$279.00
was $349.00

A personal favorite, Parachute's new Heirloom Tencel Linen sheet set is a must-have for warmer weather. The sheets feel cool and smooth to the touch, yet sport that relaxed, slightly wrinkled finish that linen is known for. Plus, the set is made from a blend of European flax linen and Tencel lyocell fibers, the former of which is sustainably sourced, biodegradable, and made in a closed-loop production process to minimize waste.

Organic Cloud Cotton Quilt, Full/Queen
Parachute
$231.20
was $289.00

Senior Style Editor, Blair, said this quilt is one she will want to keep forever because it strikes the perfect balance between feeling lightweight and cozy. “The former can likely be attributed to its 100% long-staple Turkish cotton construction, while an insulated, overstuffed fill makes up the latter — and thus, the high-quality cloud-like allure,” she wrote in her review. It keeps you comfortable whether you're a hot or cool sleeper, and you can keep it on your bed year-round.

Classic Turkish Cotton Bath Towel
Parachute
$39.20
was $49.00

Former AT editor Ivy equated this towel’s comfort level to a weighted blanket, so you should take advantage of its sale price while you still can. “It’s super plush and washes beautifully, keeping the high-quality feel,” she wrote, noting that it’s quick-drying, too.

Sateen Duvet Cover, Full/Queen
Parachute
$192.00
was $240.00

You might’ve seen Parachute’s sateen duvet cover on our Best List, as we found it to be the top cooling option on the market. “I love how silky-smooth this duvet cover is,” AT’s Social Media Manager, Sam, said. “It makes the bed feel so luxurious, and the creamy texture is great to get comfortable under.”

Organic Mosaic Tub Mat
Parachute
$55.20
was $69.00

You probably never realized the importance of a good bath mat until you stepped into the bathroom after someone else showered, only to realize that the floors were soaking and the mat had a swampy consistency. Say goodbye to that icky problem when you buy this organic cotton mat, which is just as striking as it is practical. Its intricate mosaic pattern will instantly upgrade your bathroom and keep your floors dry, no matter how humid the space gets.

Down Pillow, Standard
Parachute
$104.00
was $130.00

This plush pillow is as comfortable as it is supportive, thanks in large part to its luxurious European white down fill. You can choose from three densities — soft, medium, and firm — to customize your selection to your unique sleeping needs. The best part? The pillow is machine-washable — just set your cycle to cool and tumble dry on low with wool dryer balls to maintain its cloud-like comfort.

Down Alternative Mattress Topper, Full
Parachute
$208.00
was $260.00

Instead of buying a whole new mattress, you can avoid the hassle and totally transform its feel with a mattress topper like this one. My own too-firm mattress was giving me aches and pains until I placed this topper that felt like a “big, plush pillow" on top of it.

Waffle Robe
Parachute
$82.40
was $149.00

Parachute's waffle robe is one of the best bathrobes on the market. Our source? Beauty Editor, Olivia, who has tried many of them. "I have extra-fluffy robes, short robes, long robes, cotton robes, terry cloth robes," she listed. But it wasn't until she tried this one that she found a robe for all seasons. It's simultaneously breezy and cozy, giving you a free range of motion with its short hem and sleeves. You'll find yourself wearing it all the time on chill days in.

Eco Comfort Mattress, Queen
Parachute
$1920.00
was $2400.00

Although the brand is best known for its soft goods, Parachute also makes a stellar mattress. The Eco mattress is made of New Zealand wool, organic cotton, and steel coils that provide firm support for your back and plenty of softness for your head. AT contributor Marshall described it as the best mattress she's ever owned, writing, “It’s the feel of a traditional mattress I grew up with, with zero drawbacks. Or another way of looking at it: The contouring benefits of foam, without hot sleeping or sacrificing support.”

Organic Cozy Cotton Comforter, Full/Queen
Parachute
$215.20
was $269.00

You might think a comforter is too heavy a covering for the warmer months, but Parachute's newest comforter is simultaneously airy and plush, making it the perfect year-round covering. Plus, its elastic quilting adds a stylish touch you don't find with regular box-stitched comforters. You don't even need a duvet with this pretty pick.

