Pottery Barn’s Winter Warehouse Sale Has Thousands of Furniture and Decor Pieces for Up to 50% Off — See Our Top Picks

Sure, everyone waits all year for Black Friday, but the real ones know that some of the best deals can be found right after the new year. Many of our go-to home retailers are currently hosting massive winter clearance sales, including Wayfair, Walmart, and now Pottery Barn. You can currently find thousands of marked-down furniture and decor pieces on Pottery Barn’s winter warehouse savings event page. This includes a lot of holiday decor, which you might not be in the market for, but scroll for a bit, and you’ll find stylish and practical everyday items that’ll upgrade your home in a flash for up to 50% off. This includes small-space-friendly sofas, side tables with extra storage, extending dining tables, and so much more. You’ll want to act fast, as select products are already limited in quantity and selling out in certain colors. We’ve listed a few of the picks that caught our eye below, so check them out before loading up your cart.