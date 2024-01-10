Newsletters

Pottery Barn's Winter Warehouse Sale Has Thousands of Furniture and Decor Pieces for Up to 50% Off — See Our Top Picks

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 4 hours ago
White brick living room with off white sofa and lots of warm neutral elements
Credit: Lula Poggi

Sure, everyone waits all year for Black Friday, but the real ones know that some of the best deals can be found right after the new year. Many of our go-to home retailers are currently hosting massive winter clearance sales, including Wayfair, Walmart, and now Pottery Barn. You can currently find thousands of marked-down furniture and decor pieces on Pottery Barn’s winter warehouse savings event page. This includes a lot of holiday decor, which you might not be in the market for, but scroll for a bit, and you’ll find stylish and practical everyday items that’ll upgrade your home in a flash for up to 50% off. This includes small-space-friendly sofas, side tables with extra storage, extending dining tables, and so much more. You’ll want to act fast, as select products are already limited in quantity and selling out in certain colors. We’ve listed a few of the picks that caught our eye below, so check them out before loading up your cart.

1 / 10
Sanford Square Arm Sofa
Pottery Barn
$719.00
was $1199.00

Made with small-space living in mind, the Sanford sofa measures just 74" wide and boasts slim square arms and a removable cushions. It's currently a whopping 40% off when you snag it in this chic neutral basketweave slub. What's more, the sofa's legs are removable, which will come in handy should you ever need to move it.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Winslow Metal Arc Floor Lamp
Pottery Barn
$398.99
was $799.00

The cool thing about this floor lamp, aside from its eye-catching curved design, is that it's super slim but can still be angled for light wherever you need it. We also enjoy the contrast between its black metal base and white linen shade. Plus, if you're looking to soften up your living space, adding a rounded piece such as this one will work wonders.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Folsom Bed, Queen
Pottery Barn
$1258.99
was $1799.00

At first glance, the Folsom bed looks like a clean-lined, coastal-inspired piece that'll give your bedroom a sophisticated but laid-back vibe. And although those things are true, you'll be happy to find that the footboard conceals substantial underbed storage space, making the furnishing practical and pretty. We imagine this piece will also be quite easy to style because of its simple aesthetic.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Galvin Hand-Knotted Rug, 5' x 8'
Pottery Barn
$599.00
was $999.00

You don't have to spend a fortune on actual antiques to give your space a hint of old-world charm. Instead, you can pick up the Galvin rug, which is hand-knotted for an extra sturdy construction. This also makes it one of a kind, not to mention quite plush underfoot. We have no doubt this stunning accessory will become a family heirloom down the road.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Allen Extending C-Table
Pottery Barn
$199.00
was $249.00

Looking to combine the drama of an all-black table without opting for an all-metal piece? Look no further than this edgy design from Pottery Barn. Made from wood and streamlined iron, it's a sturdy and sleek design that will come in handy whether you're storing (and using) your work essentials or extending the leaves for dinner in front of the television.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Emily Upholstered Dining Chairs, Set of 2
Pottery Barn
$558.00
was $698.00

Not only does this set of dining chairs look incredibly modern thanks to a two-toned, clean design and rounded backrests, but the chairs will also match a wide variety of dining tables, regardless of whether your style leans rustic, boho, or glam. At $140 off, it's a deal you don't want to pass up. Additionally, the cushioned seats and backs provide unmatched comfort.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Toscana Extending Dining Table, 60" - 84"
Pottery Barn
$1519.00
was $1899.00

Although this distressed wooden dining table leans into the farmhouse aesthetic, it's still neutral enough to fit in with a wide variety of decor styles. Plus, the piece is available in three sizes, the smallest of which is great for smaller spaces. Even then, it can seat up to eight people when fully expanded. Best of all, the table is currently marked down nearly $400 in a beautiful chestnut finish.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Tanner Rectangular Coffee Table
Pottery Barn
$559.00
was $699.00

If you frequently find yourself searching for spots to store books, magazines, and decor, might we suggest an open display coffee table? This pick is perfect because it boasts an expansive undershelf beneath its surface, so your favorite mementoes will always have a home. The glass also gives the table a sleek look that'll help modernize the entire space.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Irving Roll Arm Leather Armchair
Pottery Barn
$1099.00
was $1349.00

If you prefer a more traditional interior style, you'll love the Irving armchair. It comes in a variety of leather upholstery options for 20% off, and you have the choice to add nailhead trim. We also appreciate the chair's prominent round piping and roll arms, which further lend a cozy appeal.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Savannah Seagrass Lidded Underbed Basket
Pottery Barn
$103.00
was $129.00

Who said underbed bins have to look dowdy? Sure, they might be concealed most of the time, but you'll still feel pleased every time you pull out this chic woven seagrass number when you need to store an out-of-season garment. The Savannah basket is also lidded, so your clothes and linens will be protected from dust while in storage.

Buy Now
