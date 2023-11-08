10 Foolproof Gifts from Editor-Loved Brand Quince — Including the Constantly Sold-Out Suitcase We Love
Here at Apartment Therapy, our editors are continuously on a quest to find the best under-the-radar retailers that are full of seriously high-quality finds for a fraction of the cost. While we love our tried-and-true staples like Amazon, West Elm, and Uncommon Goods for foolproof gifts, we always like to mix things up and discover new spots. This year, one of our go-to places has been Quince, a direct-to-consumer site that offers everything from bedding and towels to even chic clothing and accessories that look just like pricier brands.
From the super roomy carry-on that constantly sells out (and we love just as much as Away) to luxe bedding that’ll turn your bedroom into an instant oasis, Quince’s offerings do not disappoint. And recently, I discovered that Quince’s jacket selection is my new go-to spot for fall and winter gear. No matter what you buy from Quince, everything is made with premium materials at an affordable price. And even better, sustainability is top of mind for Quince — from organic materials to eco-friendly packaging— so you can feel good about your purchases too.
So, because our editors have racked up so many covetable favorites from Quince, we decided to round up our favorite items from Quince that will please anyone on your holiday list this year. Check out 10 of our favorite Quince gifts below so you can get your holiday shopping done in one easy swoop. From your best friend and mom to your grandparents, there’s a special find for everyone in your life.