These Le Creuset Mini Stoneware Cocottes Are So Cute and Only $22
I love my Le Creuset collection, and the best part is, I’ve always found vintage pieces or made my investments when the cookware was on sale. I found a vintage flame-colored dutch oven at a thrift store in Vermont for just $70, for example, and on my honeymoon in Chiang Mai, Thailand, I found another gorgeous, vintage two-set of palm green lidded ramekins for just $30.
That’s not to mention my flame-colored grill pan (which I use for steaks and chicken) and my cerise-colored buffet, which is a workhorse, both of which I also bought on sale at Sur La Table.
That’s why I’ve been so excited by QVC’s recent Le Creuset finds at a steal. Just a few months ago, they dropped a line of the viral fruit-shaped 16 oz. mini cocottes in the shape of a peach, a blueberry, and an adorable strawberry for just $55. While I held off then, I’m thinking it might be time to spring for the newest Le Creuset line sold at QVC — they’re currently selling the 8-oz. stoneware mini cocottes in seven colorways.
What are the Le Creuset 8-oz Stoneware Mini Cocottes?
The Le Creuset 8-oz Stoneware Mini Cocotte is an 8-oz cocotte that QVC is selling in seven colorways: artichaut, cerise, flame, marseille, sea salt, soleil, and white. The cocottes are $22 each.
The cocottes have an enamel exterior, a glazed interior, and are made of stoneware. Like all Le Creuset bakeware, freezer, microwave, broiler, dishwasher and oven-safe, and measures 4” by 5 3/8” by 3 1/2”.
Use These Le Creuset Mini Cocottes All Over Your Home
I’m all about having my things play double duty, so while these mini cocottes would be great in the kitchen for holding pudding, salt, butter, or any other kitchen find, there’s no need to stop there. Consider popping your headphones, keys, dog treats, or whatever minis you want in these cute little finds.
Buy: Le Creuset Stoneware 8-oz Mini Cocottes, $22 at QVC