These Le Creuset Mini Stoneware Cocottes Are So Cute and Only $22

That’s why I’ve been so excited by QVC’s recent Le Creuset finds at a steal. Just a few months ago, they dropped a line of the viral fruit-shaped 16 oz. mini cocottes in the shape of a peach, a blueberry, and an adorable strawberry for just $55. While I held off then, I’m thinking it might be time to spring for the newest Le Creuset line sold at QVC — they’re currently selling the 8-oz. stoneware mini cocottes in seven colorways.