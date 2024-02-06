Newsletters

This 90-Piece Meal Prep Kit Is Back on Sale for $20 at Sam’s Club

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published about 4 hours ago
Orlando, FL/USA - 04/24/19: Sam's Club is an American chain of membership-only retail warehouse clubs owned and operated by Walmart Inc., founded in 1983 and named after Walmart founder Sam Walton.
Credit: Joni Hanebutt/Shutterstock

If you’re a loyal shopper at Costco, Trader Joe’s, or Sam’s Club, you know that it’s best to buy a discounted item as soon as you see it instead of waiting. More than likely, it’ll be gone during your next visit (and potentially gone forever). Fortunately, this popular product at Sam’s Club has returned to shelves, and it’s on sale.

Instagram account @samsclublovers spotted the Bentgo 90-piece meal prep set on sale at Sam’s Club on February 5, and there isn’t a better time than now to head to your closest store. The kit is only $20, which is $5 less than its original price — and who doesn’t love saving $5? 

Each kit comes with 90 pieces including 45 containers and 45 snap-close lids, and you can choose from a collection of floral, pastel colors, or rich, dark shades. The assorted pack of 45 containers consists of 15 one-compartment trays, 15 two-compartment trays, and 15 three-compartment trays. Inside each tray, keep an eye out for the volume labels — meal prepping for breakfast, lunch, and dinner has never been easier.

Before you ask, each container is microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe for a stress-free clean, plus the containers are easily stackable for saving space in a cabinet or pantry. According to a reviewer, the Bentgo set is also “well worth the money.” “I love these containers,” they wrote. “They are perfect for lunches, or for meal leftovers, and I even prepare meals and freeze them for days that I don’t have time to cook.”

Don’t waste time! Head to your closest Sam’s Club soon.

