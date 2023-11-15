My Favorite Linen Sheets Are 25% Off for Black Friday (They Keep Me Cool and Comfortable All Year Long!)

As you might have guessed, I had a sneaking suspicion I’d like these sheets before they even arrived. Still, I expected them to feel like my previous set of linen sheets: smooth and cool with a slightly grainy texture. The flax sheets, however, are essentially made up of tiny little crinkles. Some people don’t enjoy this texture, especially when it comes to pillowcases. But I appreciate the lived-in look and feel, which is evident as soon as you unbox the set. When the sheets come out of the wash, they feel even starchier than usual (maybe I just use too much detergent), but the more you sleep on them, the softer they become. I also love that you get the option to purchase a flat sheet separately. I opted for just the fitted sheet and shams because I already have so many flat sheets that I don’t use, so this order didn’t add to my clutter.