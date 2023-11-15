My Favorite Linen Sheets Are 25% Off for Black Friday (They Keep Me Cool and Comfortable All Year Long!)
During my time as a writer and product tester here at Apartment Therapy, I’ve come to learn a few things about myself, chief among them being that I love linen bedding. If I could, I’d upholster my entire apartment in the material — no one could out-boho me then. But for now, I’ll settle for linen bed sheets, duvets, and even gingham linen pajamas that I’ve been tempted to wear outside on more than one occasion. There’s something so breezy and effortless about the material that coincides with my somewhat disorganized lifestyle, except for once, the disorderliness is intentional. After trying Cozy Earth’s linen sheets, I was sure I’d found the perfect set. And I still love those, but this past summer, I found a set I enjoy even more. The flax linen bed sheets from Silk & Snow are cooling yet ideal for year-round use, not to mention delightfully wrinkly — just the way I like ’em. And, now through the end of the month, they’re 25 percent off during the brand’s sitewide Black Friday sale!
What are the flax linen bed sheets?
Sometimes, you’ll come across bedding or clothing that claims to be made of linen, but when you look at the fabric composition, it’s a blend of synthetic materials. As their name states, these linen sheets are made from 100 percent flax, so they’re the real deal. They’re also machine-washable and incredibly low-maintenance, not to mention naturally cooling. The sheets are available in 10 colors and three sizes. You can purchase a set, which comes with a fitted sheet and two matching pillow shams, or opt for a single piece, such as a flat sheet, duvet, duvet cover, or sham set. You’ll also be happy to learn that Silk & Snow is committed to ethical manufacturing practices and offers full transparency when it comes to where and how their products are made.
Why I Love the Flax Linen Bed Sheets
As you might have guessed, I had a sneaking suspicion I’d like these sheets before they even arrived. Still, I expected them to feel like my previous set of linen sheets: smooth and cool with a slightly grainy texture. The flax sheets, however, are essentially made up of tiny little crinkles. Some people don’t enjoy this texture, especially when it comes to pillowcases. But I appreciate the lived-in look and feel, which is evident as soon as you unbox the set. When the sheets come out of the wash, they feel even starchier than usual (maybe I just use too much detergent), but the more you sleep on them, the softer they become. I also love that you get the option to purchase a flat sheet separately. I opted for just the fitted sheet and shams because I already have so many flat sheets that I don’t use, so this order didn’t add to my clutter.
Additionally, I’m obsessed with my sheets’ baby pink color. It’s prettier than I could’ve imagined and a refreshing departure from my otherwise all-beige bedding. As I noted before, I got these sheets over the summer, and they kept me cool even on especially hot nights. I figured I’d put them away once fall came around. The thing is, I live in one of those NYC apartments that has a ridiculously hot furnace, so I’m still sleeping on my flax linen sheets in mid-November. My bed blankets might be heavy and cozy, but underneath, I’m lying on a nice, cool surface that prevents me from overheating. In short, these sheets leave nothing to be desired. Now that they’re majorly discounted, it’s the perfect time to snag your own set and experience their awesomeness firsthand.
Buy: Flax Linen Bed Sheets, Queen, $135 (normally $180)