Sleep Number Just Massively Marked Down Its Customizable Smart Beds for Black Friday (Plus Sheets & Pillows!)
Between holiday travel, hosting, and all the plans filling up my calendar, getting into a comfortable bed at the end of the day feels especially appealing. But if you don’t have a bed that you are absolutely obsessed with, it’s the perfect time to make a switch. There are tons of very impressive Black Friday sales to shop this week, including one from Sleep Number, that make upgrading your bed (or simply refreshing the sheets and pillows) is a little easier on the budget.
Right now, you can save up to 25% on mattresses, get 10% off all bases, and take 30% off furniture. That includes 10% off ComfortMode mattresses, 20% off the ComfortNext collection, and 25% off ClimateCool and Climate360 mattresses. Pillows and sheets are also buy one, get one 50% off, so even a smaller bedroom refresh comes with savings. Keep scrolling for the best Sleep Number deals and editor-approved picks worth shopping.