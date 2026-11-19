Between holiday travel, hosting, and all the plans filling up my calendar, getting into a comfortable bed at the end of the day feels especially appealing. But if you don’t have a bed that you are absolutely obsessed with, it’s the perfect time to make a switch. There are tons of very impressive Black Friday sales to shop this week, including one from Sleep Number, that make upgrading your bed (or simply refreshing the sheets and pillows) is a little easier on the budget.