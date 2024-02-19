South Africa Just Announced a Digital Nomad Visa (Finally!)

Although details about the exact qualification requirements for these visas are still very much in the works, interested travelers can expect to learn more if they’re officially approved in the near future. The country is set to follow the same criteria introduced by different countries with similar visa requirements, such as Canada, the Czech Republic, Japan, Spain, and South Korea.



If you’re curious whether the digital nomad life is for you, there are plenty of online tools to help you figure out if this lifestyle might work for you. You can put your salary information in to find out which countries offer digital nomad visas that you can afford based on your income and each country’s specific visa requirements.