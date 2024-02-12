Japan Just Announced a Digital Nomad Visa (Finally!)
Given the rise of remote-friendly jobs, it’s no wonder that digital nomads have taken advantage of their flexibility to live in new countries. If you’re a remote worker who’s dreamed of exploring Japan’s bustling cities or mighty mountains, you’ll be happy to know that the country is officially launching a digital nomad visa this March.
According to the Japan Times, Japan’s new digital nomad visa will allow remote workers from 49 selected countries (including the United States) to live and work there for up to six months, with the option to reapply after living outside the country for six months. To qualify, you must make a minimum of 10 million Japanese Yen (roughly $68,000) per year and have private health coverage. Freelancers and self-employed workers can apply too, as long as you can prove that you work for a company that isn’t based in Japan. Any spouses or children of workers who are granted a visa will be able to live in Japan, as well.
Right now, details about how and when to apply for Japan’s digital nomad visa are scarce, with further details likely to be announced in the coming weeks. The country joins a number of other countries that have recently announced similar visas, including South Korea, the Czech Republic, Canada, and Spain.
News of Japan’s new visa comes mere months after the digital nomad resource site Nomad List named the capital city of Tokyo, Japan first on their list of cities that gained the most popularity with digital nomads in 2023. According to Nomad List’s report, Tokyo saw a 369% increase in remote workers in 2022 alone.
Are you curious whether you can afford life as a digital nomad? Check out this online tool, where you can input your salary to determine which countries offer digital nomad visas you can afford based on your income and each country’s unique visa requirements.