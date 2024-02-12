Japan Just Announced a Digital Nomad Visa (Finally!)

According to the Japan Times, Japan’s new digital nomad visa will allow remote workers from 49 selected countries (including the United States) to live and work there for up to six months, with the option to reapply after living outside the country for six months. To qualify, you must make a minimum of 10 million Japanese Yen (roughly $68,000) per year and have private health coverage. Freelancers and self-employed workers can apply too, as long as you can prove that you work for a company that isn’t based in Japan. Any spouses or children of workers who are granted a visa will be able to live in Japan, as well.