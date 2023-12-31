12 Stores Like IKEA for Stylish and Budget-Friendly Furniture and Decor
IKEA is one of the best places to shop for budget-friendly furniture, home decor, lighting, bedding, mattresses, and even large appliances. The Swedish home furnishings company is known for its excellent prices, relatively easy assembly, and stylish design choices. Not to mention, there are countless IKEA hacks for making some of the particle board furniture pieces feel truly your own.
If you love IKEA but want some more style options to choose from (or if there isn’t one near you!), there are a few other stores that, similarly, offer budget-friendly price points without sacrificing style.
Here are 12 stores like IKEA that carry stylish and budget-friendly furniture and home decor.
1. Walmart
Walmart offers a range of furniture and home decor options across a variety of different styles both in-store and online. Whether you love a farmhouse aesthetic or prefer more eclectic pieces, this is one of the best places to shop for all of your home needs. Similar to IKEA, you can also shop for mattresses, bedding, and large appliances at Walmart.
2. Target
Target is another one of the best stores like IKEA. The store’s pieces are closer to IKEA’s higher-end prices in terms of price and style, so it’s a great place to go if you want to find decor or furniture that feels a little more elevated. Plus, Target partners with lots of different designers — including Joanna Gaines — to make luxury home pieces more accessible.
3. Wayfair
Like Walmart, you can pretty much find anything you need at Wayfair — at least, as far as home decor is concerned. From sofas and rugs to mattresses and bedroom furniture, the online retailer is home to thousands of items at a range of budget-friendly prices. On top of that, you can always count on Wayfair to deliver some of the best home decor and furniture sales.
4. Living Spaces
Living Spaces is known for its furniture offerings and excellent price points. The retailer, which has brick and mortar stores as well as an extensive online stock, has everything you need to furnish your home without cutting too deep into your budget, including bedroom, living room, and kitchen furniture, plus mattresses, rugs, and even some home decor pieces, too.
5. World Market
World Market can be a little more expensive than IKEA, but for the most part, you can always find a great deal on a stylish piece of furniture or home decor item. The store is tailored to those with more of a bohemian and mid-century modern style. However, you can always find pieces that are versatile enough to pair with any style. Plus, World Market is also one of the best places to shop for holiday decor.
6. HomeGoods
HomeGoods has prices and styles similar to IKEA, but there’s a bit of a catch. Since HomeGoods doesn’t have an online store and doesn’t offer the same pieces in every stock, you have to be patient with your home decor sourcing (and be willing to hunt for treasures).
7. AllModern
Similar to Wayfair, AllModern has a large online stock of everything from furniture and mattresses to decor and rugs. And, like IKEA, it even has a section dedicated to some of the best at-home organizing solutions. While prices can vary, AllModern is no stranger to sales and offers an excellent collection of stylish home furnishings for budget-friendly prices.
8. Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters is like IKEA but with a trendy twist. The retailer’s home decor and furniture sections feature some of the most unique and stylish pieces, including some IKEA-inspired lighting (like this globe lamp). While not every piece aligns with IKEA prices, you can score a sweet deal when sales roll around.
9. Michaels
Michaels is known for its arts and crafts supplies, but it also has an excellent home decor section online. In addition to furniture and home decor, Michaels also features a large collection of organization solutions that are similar to IKEA — whether it be small canisters for the kitchen or large wardrobe organizers for the closet.
10. Froy
If you love IKEA for its mid-century modern pieces, you’ll love shopping at Froy. The online retailer carries a variety of home furnishings, including budget-friendly sofas, sectionals, futons, accent chairs, and loveseats inspired by the mid-century era. You can also find amazing deals on coffee tables, TV stands, bed frames, and dining tables, as well as some of the best and most affordable vintage-inspired lighting.
11. Scandinavian Designs
Scandinavian Designs is an online home furnishings retailer with amazing prices, designs, and variety. Whether you’re looking for a new sofa or want to spruce up your space with some accent decor, you can find lots of amazing options at even more incredible prices.
12. H&M Home
H&M Home is another one of our favorite places to shop for budget-friendly home decor, similar to IKEA. The online store features an extensive collection of home furnishings, including sleek and stylish furniture, bedding, and accent decor pieces. With a more contemporary style, H&M Home is one of the stores most like IKEA on our list.