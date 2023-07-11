I’m a Style Editor, and This Is the Prime Day Deal I’m Most Excited About (It’s Chic, Functional, and So Affordable!)
Over the past few years, I’ve come to appreciate Amazon as a bonafide home shopping treasure chest — between designer-approved decor, viral TikTok organizers, and high-end-looking furniture that could pass as vintage, you really never know what you might find on the e-commerce hub. That especially holds true during Amazon Prime Day, which ICYMI, is happening now through July 12.
Of course, during the annual sale, you can continue to count on must-see deals across appliances, electronics, cleaning supplies, and beyond. This year, though, the members-only event has also spotlighted a surprising set of design-forward, new-to-me discounted home staples that I probably would have never discovered otherwise. I’m talking an under-$200 wishbone chair replica, a two-pack of cordless table lamps that look plucked from a hip restaurant, and — my personal favorite — a genuinely stylish charging nightstand (currently on sale for more than 30 percent off).
That’s right, good-looking bedside tables with built-in charging capabilities do exist, as seen via Amazon’s SOOWERY mid-century modern nightstand, which now costs just $59.99 versus the $99.99 full price. Don’t forget to add the $10 coupon! This double-duty storage piece — that can also function as a living room side table — features a two-tiered design with a shelf and lower glass drawer. The latter is covered in small vertical lines, so the inside could look as cluttered or stuffed-to-the-brim as possible and absolutely no one would ever know.
As for the charging portion, the nightstand plugs into the wall with a 6.5-foot-long cord, leaving plenty of flexibility in terms of placement. This allows you to use the barely-noticeable power strip on the far side of the tabletop, which includes two USB ports and two three-prong outlets. Essentially, there’s space to charge your phone and laptop (or all of the above simultaneously) conveniently right beside your bed or sofa. Styling tip: It’s also easy to disguise any unsightly chargers or cords here by layering in taller decor elements, like a lamp or stack of books.
And speaking of styling, the white coloring mingles well with just about any interior palette or design preference — although this does come in black, brown, and grey, as well. Its minimalist silhouette and tapered legs also add a hint of modernity that rivals pieces from more expensive contemporary retailers. Plus, it’s simple enough to mix and match different decorative objects in or on top of the piece, especially along the shelf unit, like your favorite magazines or a few colorful trinket boxes.
If you’re short on bedroom storage and/or outlets, SOOWERY’s mid-century modern side table checks all the boxes: it’s small-space-friendly, pretty, practical, and now on sale for just shy of $60. Seriously, it doesn’t get much more convenient, stylish, or well-priced than this, so upgrade your space while this Prime Day deal lasts!
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.
Buy: SOOWERY Mid Century Modern Nightstand with Charging Station,
$99.99 $59.99