Is Target Open on Memorial Day?

Ni'Kesia Pannell
Ni'Kesia Pannell
Ni'Kesia Pannell is the News & Culture Editor at Kitchn. Known as a self-proclaimed Slurpee connoisseur and the Queen of Nostalgic Things, Ni'Kesia spends her spare time running her all-natural beverage business — Peach State Drinks — and binging all the old shows you can name.
published about 4 hours ago
Credit: Carina Romano

With Memorial Day just days away, you’re probably still trying to get your menu for your gathering together. From main dishes like barbecue chicken and perfectly grilled cheeseburgers to side items like Southern baked mac and cheese and baked beans, prepping for the big weekend is likely to take up most of your time leading up to the big day. If so, you might not have time to double check your list of smaller items needed to make the day complete, leading you to make a store run and wonder at the last-minute: Is Target open on Memorial Day?

While we do everything we can to make sure we make our lists and check them twice before hitting the grocery store before a holiday weekend, sometimes you just don’t get everything you need in one trip. Whether it’s you forgetting the paper plates and plastic forks or you discovering that you’re out of salt or mustard at the last minute, nothing is worse than making a quick run to the grocery store only to find out they’re closed for the holiday. 

Luckily, if you’re looking to pick up anything, Target will be open on Memorial Day 2023 (Monday, May 29) and the days leading up to it. While the store has noted that it will operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, you’ll want to be sure to check with your local store to ensure that these hours reflect their holiday schedule. 

Still not sure what to have on the menu for your Memorial Day? For starters, you’ll need to have a good grill to get the party going. Check out these 10 outdoor grills that are currently on sale right now.

This post originally ran on Kitchn. See it there: Is Target Open on Memorial Day 2023?

 

