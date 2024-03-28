Target’s Easter Hours Mean You Need to Hop Over to Stores Before It Closes

This year, Target’s Easter hours mean you’ll have to make a run to your local store before the holiday if you need any last-minute ingredients or decor items, because all Target stores will be closed on Easter Sunday 2024, which is March 31. According to a store rep, stores will have normal operating hours of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. the day before and the day after Easter, but store employees who observe Easter will be able to celebrate with their families on the actual holiday.