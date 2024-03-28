Target’s Easter Hours Mean You Need to Hop Over to Stores Before It Closes
Is it just me, or has Target had really cute Easter items this year? In addition to the usual cute gifts under $10, Target’s gone full egg and bunny on us, from jars with bunny ear lids to bowls that people are hopping excitedly over to the store for. And with all of those Easter items on shelves, you might be wondering, “Is Target open on Easter?” Here’s what you need to know.
Target’s Easter Hours for 2024
This year, Target’s Easter hours mean you’ll have to make a run to your local store before the holiday if you need any last-minute ingredients or decor items, because all Target stores will be closed on Easter Sunday 2024, which is March 31. According to a store rep, stores will have normal operating hours of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. the day before and the day after Easter, but store employees who observe Easter will be able to celebrate with their families on the actual holiday.
The closure is consistent with Target’s usual operating hours on holidays; the megastore closed all its locations on Thanksgiving and Christmas last year, as well. In fact, Target hasn’t been open on Easter since at least 2018.
So fill your cart online or head over to your nearest store before Easter to make sure you have all of the decor you want for hosting, whether it’s Target’s wicker bunny ear baskets or adorable springy serving trays.
If you don’t celebrate Easter or are ready to move on to the next decor moment, Target’s still worth a visit. Right now the store has gorgeous faux tulips to display all spring and summer, a mid-century modern bookshelf that looks twice the price, and so many more items that make my heart happy and my wallet cry. Happy shopping!