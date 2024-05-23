Newsletters

Target’s Memorial Day Hours Leave You with Tons of Time to Shop

Noella Williams
Noella Williams

published now
Target Retail Store. Target Sells Home Goods, Clothing and Electronics
Credit: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

If you have the day off for Memorial Day, it’s a good excuse for some well-deserved time to chill. In case your idea of a relaxing day includes a bit of time by the pool, stop by Target for an inflatable floatie (or pick up some barbecue essentials!).

But before you make your shopping list, double-check that Target is open this weekend. Since retailers usually have adjusted business hours on holidays, it’s completely normal to ask yourself, “Is Target open on Memorial Day?”

This year, Target’s hours mean you’ll have the time to visit your local store on Memorial Day if you need any last-minute ingredients or supplies for a barbecue or party, because all Target stores will be open on Memorial Day.

Target is usually closed on major holidays like Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving, but you won’t have to worry about any last-minute shopping trips this time.

When you visit Target, stop by the Threshold section to check out the store’s dinnerware and glassware. While you’re shopping, be sure to pick up any cleaning supplies to tidy up your grill. In case you’re not sure what to cook for your Memorial Day meal, start with a sweet and tangy barbecue sauce and delicious seasoning rub

If your local Target is too packed this weekend, try visiting a similar store or learning when the retailer restocks its merchandise, so you can have the shopping experience you deserve. Once your shopping is done, treat yourself to a little TLC and enjoy the holiday.

