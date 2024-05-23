Target’s Memorial Day Hours Leave You with Tons of Time to Shop

When you visit Target, stop by the Threshold section to check out the store’s dinnerware and glassware. While you’re shopping, be sure to pick up any cleaning supplies to tidy up your grill. In case you’re not sure what to cook for your Memorial Day meal, start with a sweet and tangy barbecue sauce and delicious seasoning rub.



If your local Target is too packed this weekend, try visiting a similar store or learning when the retailer restocks its merchandise, so you can have the shopping experience you deserve. Once your shopping is done, treat yourself to a little TLC and enjoy the holiday.