Jennifer Garner Convinced Me to Buy This Iconic Decor from “The Five Star Weekend”
I’ll admit that I sprinted through Peacock’s new series, The Five Star Weekend, a little more quickly than I’d like. Based on a bestselling Elin Hilderbrand book, the show celebrates female friendships during life’s ups and downs. But what really hooked me is the show’s celebration of really gorgeous interior design. Set on Nantucket, The Five Star Weekend is packed with New England charm, bright island interiors, and coastal motifs. And the author of the book actually spoke to one of our own at Apartment Therapy regarding the gorgeous adaptation of her fictional Nantucket setting.
“In the book, for example, Hollis [played by Jennifer Garner] puts her magazines — high-end magazines and books that guests can pick up and read — and fresh flowers into a guest bedroom,” Hilderbrand told Danielle Blundell, AT’s executive home director, at one of the show’s premieres in Los Angeles. “It’s crisp pillowcases and cute, very Nantucket throw pillows. It’s the attention to detail so that the person staying there knows that you’ve thought of them and their comfort.”
The Pillows I’m Stealing from The Five Star Weekend
After binge-watching the show, I couldn’t help but want to add a bit of Nantucket style into my own home. So, lucky for you, I spent hours tracking down a few of the throw pillows featured in Jennifer Garner’s show home that we’ve all been obsessed with since it graced the silver screen. After all, if they’re good enough for the book’s author, they’re more than welcome in my apartment!
The Verdure Patterns Featured in The Five Star Weekend
Jennifer Garner’s character Hollis’ home is filled to the brim with delightful patterns and designs, including chinoiserie lamps and vases, bold and block-printed florals, nautical motifs, pops of paisley, and lush verdure, as seen on throw pillows in the living room.
The pillows used on set are the Cosima Pillow from Joon Loloi. Each pillowcase features a gorgeous array of foliage and florals, all in a style that mimics the iconic tapestries of centuries past. You can grab these pillows in both square and lumbar sizes, and choose if you’d like to purchase the cover only or the full pillow.
Verdure Is All About the Tapestry Effect
If you’re looking for a find similar to the Cosima Pillow, look for one that resembles an upcycled tapestry. Colors should be muted, moody neutrals, and there should be an abundance of greenery.
Society6 has a nearly identical 18th-century-inspired verdure pillow made from a soft and easy-to-care-for micro twill. It features a pastoral scene of a river with a castle in the background, packed with dense foliage in various shades of green. You can grab this pillow in both indoor and outdoor materials, and in three different square sizes.
Verdure Is Absolutely Timeless — Even After Your TV Marathon
Because these verdure pillows are packed with beautiful neutrals, they’re awesome for maximalist pattern mixing and clashing. Pair them with stripes, simpler florals, or solids to get that layered look the set decorators nailed in The Five Star Weekend. With a few intentional details, your home will look a bit more like Hollis’ gorgeous Nantucket estate.
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