Jennifer Garner Convinced Me to Buy This Iconic Decor from “The Five Star Weekend”

I’ll admit that I sprinted through Peacock’s new series, The Five Star Weekend, a little more quickly than I’d like. Based on a bestselling Elin Hilderbrand book, the show celebrates female friendships during life’s ups and downs. But what really hooked me is the show’s celebration of really gorgeous interior design. Set on Nantucket, The Five Star Weekend is packed with New England charm, bright island interiors, and coastal motifs. And the author of the book actually spoke to one of our own at Apartment Therapy regarding the gorgeous adaptation of her fictional Nantucket setting.