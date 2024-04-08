Trader Joe’s $13 Monsteras Are Back Just in Time for Spring
Even though Trader Joe’s is known for its groceries, the retailer’s thriving plant section is full of affordable garden finds and beautiful bouquets, and one of the brand’s best deals has made its way back to shelves, just in time for spring. For $12.99, a potted monstera can be all yours, and you’ll quickly find out why people love the popular houseplant.
Commonly known as Monstera deliciosa, the plant arrived in stores in early April, but it definitely won’t last long on shelves, especially with its low price. Your future self will thank you for buying at least two plants, especially if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a variegated form of the houseplant.
In the r/RareHouseplants Reddit thread, a shopper spotted a green-on-green variegated monstera at Trader Joe’s, which is a rare version of the monstera plant. “I also found a similarly variegated monstera at Trader Joe’s last week,” someone commented. “Its new leaf just unfurled, and I can confirm that one is variegated as well.” Since these gorgeous plants are susceptible to pests, one commenter suggested isolating the plant to double-check for any thrips or aphids.
In case your local Trader Joe’s is sold out of the monsteras, check in with an employee to see when the company restocks its plants or add one of Costa Farms’ $30 monsteras to your Amazon shopping cart.
Now that it’s spring, it’s a great time for you (and your plants!) to get over the cold winter blues, and there’s nothing better than adding a little more greenery to your home. And while you’re visiting Trader Joe’s, keep an eye out for the store’s new indoor tropical shrub.