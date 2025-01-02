5 Home Trends to Ditch (and Try) in 2025, According to Pro Cleaners
When it comes to interior design trends, there is a constant ebb and flow. Committing to one (or several) can be expensive, time-consuming, and even hard to maintain. Plus, some of the most aesthetic home trends require extra cleaning and care. If you’re looking to enter 2025 with some low-maintenance interior design ideas that combine function and style, there are five trends you might want to ditch.
“Sometimes great style is worth a few extra minutes of cleaning, but it’s important to consider the cons while having proper cleaning tools and products,” says Rosa Picosa, an official cleaning spokesperson for Fabuloso. “If you’re looking to sacrifice some functionality for the aesthetic, I completely support you!” she adds.
As you decide which home trends are worth the upkeep — and which aren’t — take into account advice from cleaning experts Picosa, Kasey Norton, marketing director at Hyve Clean, and Jonathon Thigpen, co-owner of Transparent Cleaning Co. With easy cleaning in mind, here’s what they have to say about which trends to leave behind this year, and what to try in the new year for a clean and trendy home.
5 Home Trends to Ditch in 2025
Open Shelving
While open shelves offer an airy look, particularly in kitchens, they rapidly collect dust and grime. “Exposed shelves require a lot more dusting and maintenance compared to closed cabinets,” Picosa says.
Plus, you have no way to hide any clutter. “Unless you have perfectly coordinated and organized dishes 24/7, this is a trend you should avoid,” she says. “As [someone with] a family with young kids and bright sippy cups, I say, no thank you! I can’t deny that they look nice though,” Picosa adds.
Fake Plants
There are several options for artificial plants that look beautiful and realistic, but for Norton, it’s best to ditch these altogether. “Fake plants collect dust and can be difficult to clean,” she says. If you own any fake plants, you might notice that they have plenty of crevices where dust gathers.
“Opt for houseplants that assist in purifying indoor air naturally,” Norton suggests. She has some suggestions for new plant people worried about taking care of a live plant. “For those without a green thumb, start small with an easy-to-care-for plant like the snake plant,” she says.
You can clean your live plants with microfiber cloths or a wet sponge, and Norton has a super low-effort maintenance suggestion. “Real plants are easy to clean and care for by just setting them out in the rain for a few minutes, allowing them to benefit from the rainwater,” she says.
Acrylic Furniture
According to Picosa, acrylic pieces, like coffee tables, end tables, and desks, definitely make small rooms feel more spacious — but they come with a bit of a cleaning nightmare. Since these are clear pieces of furniture, they easily show fingerprints and smudges, which means you’ll have to work around the clock to keep them clean.
If you have your heart set on a piece of acrylic furniture, Picosa recommends smaller accent pieces that won’t get touched often, such as an acrylic picture frame or acrylic wall-mounted shelves.
All-White Kitchens
The white kitchen trend can be divisive, and Thigpen says they definitely have their pros and cons.
“White can be a good choice on some furnishings to make a space feel brighter,” he says. “But on kitchen cabinets, especially lower cabinets, they can quickly accumulate fingerprints, scuffs, dirt, and food stains, which are harder to ignore against a white background,” Thigpen explains.
Ultimately, he recommends thinking twice about implementing this trend, thanks to it being notoriously high-maintenance.
Jute Rugs
If your space has an organic modern or bohemian style, a jute rug makes perfect sense, but Picosa says the upkeep may not always be worth the look. Although they’re eco-friendly, the incessant shedding and difficulty of getting stains out make them a home trend you might want to avoid.
“I have one myself and have learned that jute rugs shed more than a golden retriever and require regular vacuuming to get rid of the dust beneath the rug,” Picosa says. “I wish someone would’ve warned me!”
5 Home Trends to Try in 2025
Glass Cabinets
To display your dishes without the maintenance that open shelving requires, Picosa suggests glass cabinets. The Urban Outfitters Mason Storage Cabinet is a stylish standalone option to store nearly all your dishes and even some cookbooks, while the NEWOWNDS Tempered Glass Wall Storage Cabinet is a great wall-mounted option to display your favorite wine glasses and heirloom china.
“If you already have open shelving, consider buying baskets to hide clutter, which also makes it easier to clean, since you can just pick up the baskets and clear the dust bunnies away!” she says.
High-Quality Decor
The nature of any trend is to come and go, so if you’re craving something more durable and sustainable for your home’s design that will last you more than a year, Norton says it’s important to invest in certain items.
“We’ve started to become more aware of the negativity surrounding fast fashion when it comes to our clothes and the impact it has on the landfills, but we rarely think of this when it comes to our home’s textiles and furniture,” she says.
“Invest in timeless, high-quality pieces, like a wool throw or sturdy furniture made of solid wood,” Norton suggests.
Performance Fabric-Covered Furniture
Certain materials, like acrylic, have revivals in trends and design, but Picosa recommends furniture pieces made with easy-to-clean performance fabrics and a classic design that can fit with a variety of styles. The Article Angle Lounge Chair, for example, is stylish, comfortable, and easy to clean.
“Opting for fabric furniture means you can quickly vacuum it or spot-clean it,” she says. “Furniture made of acrylic or upholstery like bouclé requires other cleaning tools and a vigilant eye,” Picosa adds.
Dark Kitchens
Thigpen says dark or neutral kitchens continue to have their moment. This is especially good news for those who want to incorporate Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year. “A coffee brown or even navy blue or forest green adds such visual interest,” he says.
A darker kitchen means you can easily spot lighter-colored messes and not see every single speck of dirt all the time. “These [colors] can add more life to your kitchen without being too over-the-top, all while helping your kitchen feel clean a little longer,” Thigpen shares.
Low-Pile Rugs
Picosa says low-pile rugs can be just as stylish as something like a jute rug — and much easier to clean. Options like the Revival Bocchi Rug, which is not only machine washable but a breeze to vacuum or even sweep, allow you to worry less regarding their maintenance.
“Depending on your space, you might even be able to avoid rugs altogether!” she says. “But if you love a rug to keep your space cozy, a low-pile, tightly woven one that doesn’t shed is your best bet,” Picosa explains.
