5 Home Trends to Ditch (and Try) in 2025, According to Pro Cleaners

“Sometimes great style is worth a few extra minutes of cleaning, but it’s important to consider the cons while having proper cleaning tools and products,” says Rosa Picosa, an official cleaning spokesperson for Fabuloso. “If you’re looking to sacrifice some functionality for the aesthetic, I completely support you!” she adds.



As you decide which home trends are worth the upkeep — and which aren’t — take into account advice from cleaning experts Picosa, Kasey Norton, marketing director at Hyve Clean, and Jonathon Thigpen, co-owner of Transparent Cleaning Co. With easy cleaning in mind, here’s what they have to say about which trends to leave behind this year, and what to try in the new year for a clean and trendy home.