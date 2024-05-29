Newsletters

Stay Cool This Summer with Walmart’s Huge Sale on Air Conditioners (Starting at $34!)

Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers all things shopping. She's a recent graduate of NYU, where she earned a degree in Cultural Criticism, and has bylines in CNN Underscored, TVLine, Texas Monthly, and more. When she’s not writing about can't-miss deals and products, she’s probably binge-watching a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or jamming at a concert.
published yesterday
Credit: antoniodiaz/Shutterstock.com

It’s almost impossible to get through the summer without a solid AC unit. When I moved into my first NYC apartment, I didn’t have the hindsight to order a window unit before my arrival — and it was the beginning of June. Those next few days while I waited for it to arrive was rough, to say the least. It was so stuffy in my apartment that it was actually a relief to go outside.

If you’re without central AC like I am, then you’re probably familiar with this situation. Whether you’re moving or past due for an upgrade that actually cools your whole space, Walmart has got you covered. Right now and just in time for summer, the retailer is offering tons of deals on some of its most popular portable and window units. One of them is even a Best List-winning brand! Check out all of the best discounts below.

Midea 5,000 BTU 150 Sq Ft Mechanical Window Air Conditioner
From editor-loved brand Midea, this best-selling window unit is a solid bet that won’t break the bank. Tiny but mighty, it's equipped with two cooling settings and two fan speeds, so you can adjust it to fit your needs. It also has a clean filter button that’ll tell you when it's time to remove it.

KLOUDIC Portable Air Conditioner
Another top-selling option is this portable unit, which you can bring with you from room to room. It’ll save you money as an alternative to keeping your full-size AC turned on, emitting a cool mist and adjustable breeze.

TOPTENG Air Conditioner
If you want your portable unit to cover a bit more ground, this larger one will do the trick. Another plus of portable units is that your window will remain usable — instead, you can roll TOPTENG’s around your space and take advantage of its timer function, 60° rotation, and two ice crystal boxes.

GE 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
This unit comes from another Best List-winning brand, GE. It offers three cooling and fan speeds and is ideal for spaces up to 150 square feet. A bonus is its remote control feature, so you can easily adjust the settings from anywhere.

Costway 5500 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
This popular pick from Costway isn’t just a cooling device; it’s also a dehumidifier and air circulator, which totally makes it worth the splurge. You can switch between high and low mode, program it for 24 hours, and squeeze it into small spaces thanks to its slim design.

BLACK+DECKER 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Black+Decker’s offering claims to chill your space to 61℉, dehumidify, and circulates air with its three fan settings — it also packs a ton of punch with its 450-square-foot coverage. Still, it runs quietly, and its sleek design extends to its LED electronic controls.

HUMSURE 8000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Over 700 perfect ratings touch on the power of this five-mode unit. It works as a cooler, dehumidifier, and fan, covering and quickly cooling up to 550 square feet. It also can be adjusted via remote. “Really like the timer and thermometer,” one shopper said. “Plus, it is not extremely noisy and clanky, and there are no strange vibrating bits that generate noise when I switch it on like other units I've had in the past.”

Zimtown 5000 BTU Window-Mounted Compact Air Conditioner
This window unit claims to reduce energy costs and install easily. A reusable mesh filter also reduces bacteria, room odors, and other airborne particles, so the unit functions as a purifier, too. Several shoppers praised its efficiency and low noise level.

Costway 7100 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
With its LED display and smart touch panel, this is the most stylish option out of the bunch. Most notably, the air conditioner comes in an adorable pink color, as opposed to most that only come in white. It’s remote controlled and compatible with rooms up to 350 square feet. Plus, it has a temperature range of 61℉ to 88℉.

Gongxipen Mini Portable Air Conditioning Fan
Perfect for your desk or taking to the office, this compact unit takes in warm air and uses its filter to purify and deliver cool air. At roughly 7x5 inches, it’s ideal if you want a little extra comfort in your room without cranking up the AC and energy bill.

