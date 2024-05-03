These “So Pretty” Planting Gems Look Twice the Price (You’ll Want Every Color!)
During your next trip to Walmart, don’t skip the gardening section. There are tons of hidden gems by Better Homes & Gardens hiding on the shelf (including a collection of stylish planters!), and your plants are counting on you.
An Instagram Reel by @whoawaitwalmart shows a variety of planters at Walmart, and there are so many to choose from for less than $20. This is the best excuse to repot your plants — especially if you have a specific color or theme in mind.
In the comment section, people “love the bright colors” of the planters and say that they’re “so pretty.” With a selection like this, it’s impossible to choose only one planter, so be sure to get a shopping cart on your way to the gardening aisle.
The Emery planter might be the cutest one on the shelf. Between its perfect shade of sage green and unique shape, this $15 planter is a must-have — especially if you place any succulents in it. According to reviewers, it’s “such a high-quality planter” and adds a “peaceful decorative element to the house.”
If green plants combined with a green planter is too much green for you, take a look at the Kieran planter. The six-inch planter is fit for a small plant that you’d find at Trader Joe’s, and its high-gloss pink finish can brighten any corner of your home.
If both of these colors are too bold, the third planter in the Instagram Reel might catch your eye. According to the product description, the flower pot is hand-painted and made from earthenware, which explains why a reviewer said it’s “very rustic, almost vintage looking.”
This isn’t the first time that Walmart has sold incredible planters for such a low price. The retailer’s vibrant bubble planter by Better Homes & Gardens went viral last year, and it recently returned to stores in a cute bubblegum pink color. This February, a handful of Walmart’s other ceramic planters in different sizes and colors also flew off shelves.
Summer is almost here, and you might want to start repotting your plants before it becomes too hot!