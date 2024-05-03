These “So Pretty” Planting Gems Look Twice the Price (You’ll Want Every Color!)

This isn’t the first time that Walmart has sold incredible planters for such a low price. The retailer’s vibrant bubble planter by Better Homes & Gardens went viral last year, and it recently returned to stores in a cute bubblegum pink color. This February, a handful of Walmart’s other ceramic planters in different sizes and colors also flew off shelves.



Summer is almost here, and you might want to start repotting your plants before it becomes too hot!