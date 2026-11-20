Wayfair Dropped Thousands of Black Friday Home Deals — See Our Top 10 Picks, Starting at $88
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If it feels like Black Friday sales are starting earlier every year, it’s because they are. As if time wasn’t already speeding by (I mean, we’re so close to 2027), stores have gone into full-blown holiday mode and deployed their deals way before Black Friday. Wayfair, for example, is offering up to 80% off right now during its Black Friday event.
This all means you don’t have to wait to shop for all your home essentials at a shockingly good discount. Whether you’re in the market for a new sofa, a bed frame, or an armchair to complete any room, Wayfair has thousands of items on sale. I combed through them all to compile a list of the very best deals, starting at $88.
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