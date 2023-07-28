Newsletters
Maximize Your Square Footage with These 10 Small-Space Furniture Finds from Wayfair’s Epic End-of-July Sale

July has nearly come to its conclusion, and what a doozy of a sale period it was! From the Fourth of July deals that opened the month to Amazon Prime Day, midsummer felt almost like a bonus Black Friday. The best part is, it’s not over! That’s because you can always count on Wayfair to offer deep discounts on their vast product selection, and this weekend is no exception. We recommend checking out their small-space-friendly furniture pieces, of which there are many. (There’s even a special “small spaces” category that you can select when viewing their marked-down furniture.) It doesn’t matter if you’re after a bed with hidden storage shelves, a bookcase that makes use of tricky corner space, or a sectional that looks way more expensive than it actually is — Wayfair has it all for less. You could easily spend hours scrolling through their stylish and affordable offerings, so to help you save some time, we rounded up 10 of our favorite finds below.

1 / 10
Benitez Twin Vegan Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair
$355.99
was $838.00

Wayfair shoppers can't get enough of how pretty this faux leather sofa is, not to mention how easy it is to put together. We love it especially in this rich brown color, which will instantly add warmth and vibrance to your living room. Tufted back and seat cushions make this compact couch even more of a showpiece, but you'll find its durable (and authentic-looking) material to still be practical for daily use.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Wolfeboro Upholstered Storage Ottoman
Wayfair
$55.99
was $72.99

Whether you need somewhere to rest your feet or lack the space for a side table, this chic little ottoman is the perfect piece to incorporate into your bedroom or living area. Available in six classy colors, it sports gold-toned brass legs that'll add a touch of luxury to your surroundings. But the star feature of the ottoman is, without a doubt, its hidden storage compartment, which will certainly come in handy for storing an extra blanket, reading materials, and other items that you want to conceal but keep within reach.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Grossi Coffee Table
Wayfair
$136.99
was $185.99

Sometimes, you want to eat or work from the comfort of your couch, but a low-profile coffee table can make doing so difficult. Enter the Grossi table, whose top lifts to not only hold your laptop at a more convenient elevation, but also to reveal a roomy storage compartment underneath. In addition to this spacious cavern, the mid-century modern table features open shelves on the side for even more storage.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Kelly Upholstered Storage Bed, Queen
Wayfair
$341.91
was $907.00

This Novogratz Kelly bed checks both the style and storage boxes thanks to a low-profile upholstered silhouette and four drawers at the base of the frame. Now that the bed is a whopping 62 percent off, its the perfect time to grab it and revamp your room. Its sleek, no-frills design also means you won't struggle to match it to other furniture and decor pieces.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Weatherholt 5-Piece Dining Set
Wayfair
$239.99
was $399.00

Unlike a sprawling dining table set whose bulky chairs can take up a ton of floor space, this polished, counter-height set comes with four stools that slide fully underneath the table. As a result, you can say goodbye to maneuvering awkwardly around pesky chair corners as you make your way from one room to another. Even still, you get plenty of surface area for dining, even if all four seats are in use.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Warwickshire Storage Bench
Wayfair
$137.99
was $245.00

Much like a storage ottoman, a storage bench such as this homey upholstered number is a genius way to add extra seating without compromising the shelf space you might get from, say, a console table. Even better, you can place the bench just about anywhere, including the front entryway, the foot of your bed, or behind the sofa. Its slatted shelf can neatly hold anything from shoes to linens to kids' toys.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Geo 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair
$900.00
was $1800.00

If you're feeling bougie on a budget, we have just the fix: the Geo upholstered sectional, which is upholstered in luxe velvet. Just check out at that stunning green! This sofa manages to look fashion-forward despite its classic design, and its tufted seat cushions will instantly add a dose of glamour to your surroundings. The sectional is also ideal for lounging and napping thanks to its long chaise.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Grady Solid Wood Nightstand
Wayfair
$165.00
was $245.19

One of Wayfair's most popular bedroom furnishings, the Grady nightstand combines mid-century modern design with ample drawer space and a compact form. Those features shouldn't make sense together, but clearly, they do. Customers also love how easy this piece is to assemble. Snag a set for your own room while each one is nearly 30 percent off!

Buy Now
9 / 10
Tisha Corner Bookcase
Wayfair
$102.99
was $144.99

Get the most out of your corner space with this stylish ladder bookcase. The solid wood shelf measures 63" tall and tucks naturally into otherwise tricky spots, making it a ideal home for your favorite books, photos, decor, and more. Plus, the bookcase is available in six wood finishes, so you'll have no trouble finding one that blends in with your other furniture.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Merrilie Metal Clothes Rack
Wayfair
$75.99
was $95.99

It's rare that we come upon a coat rack that's as stylish as this gold-toned piece. Right now, you can get it for under $90 and store jackets, hats, purses, umbrellas, and other accessories neatly in one spot. In addition to its nine hooks, the rack also features three shelves, one of which doubles as a heavy marble base that prevents wobbling. By placing the rack in your front entryway, you'll have something pretty to look at immediately upon entering your home.

Buy Now
 

