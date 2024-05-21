West Elm Is Offering Up to 60% Off Thousands of Home Finds for Memorial Day

Newsletters

West Elm is one of those brands that you might initially think is overrated until you actually purchase one of its furniture or home decor pieces. Then, you see exactly why the name is so popular regardless of the product category in question. In fact, it’s rare to come across a retailer whose items sell so well despite being relatively pricey, but the high-quality materials speak for themselves. Right now, though, you can get up to 60% off West Elm furniture and decor during the brand’s huge Memorial Day sale and even score an extra 20% off clearance items when you use code EXTRA at checkout! We were happy to find a number of pieces in the sale section that we’ve tested for our Personal Shopper series. As a result, you can trust that our top picks below are among the best when it comes to refreshing your home ahead of summer. The sale is live through May 27, but you’ll want to jump on it now to score all of your long-coveted furnishings in your desired sizes and colorways.

1 / 12
Shelter Queen Sleeper Sofa
West Elm
$1889.30
was $2599.00

We love this sleeper sectional for its substantial hidden storage space, yes, but this sofa also has unbelievably plush cushions and the ability to transform your living room into a guest bedroom. And when you pull the mattress out, you're not getting a meager twin cot, but rather a queen-sized mattress. Snag it now for 15% to 30% off, depending on the fabric.

Buy Now
2 / 12
West Elm Modern Weave Rattan Underbed Basket
West Elm
$63.20
was $79.00

You can pick either dark brown or light khaki rattan to give your bedroom an instant and discrete style boost. These bins are available in both lidded and unlidded options, and depending on the color you choose, you can get either an attached lid on hinges or a free-floating one you can lift to remove fully. If style is a big concern as far as storage goes, these will serve you well.

Buy Now
3 / 12
Mid-Century Art Display Coffee Table
West Elm
$399.20
was $499.00

If you're looking to add a glam touch to your living space and display your favorite decor without putting up a new bookshelf, the mid-century art display coffee table has you covered. It’s a solid choice for both small-space dwellers and those dealing with expendable square footage. We also love its glass top, gold-toned legs, and walnut undershelf.

Buy Now
4 / 12
Outdoor Abstract Roping Pillow
West Elm
$39.20
was $49.00

These outdoor pillows are a fun way to add color and texture to your patio space. They come in three colors, including bold and neutral hues, so you're sure to find one that fits your home like it was meant to be there all along. Best of all, they’re 20% off!

Buy Now
5 / 12
Andes Bed
West Elm
$909.30
was $1199.00

Introduce a spa-like feeling into your bedroom with this clean-lined bed, which is customizable. Choose your headboard height, tufting, and fabric for a frame that's totally you. Depending on the size and attributes you select, you can get this editor-tested piece for as low as $899. This is a timeless piece, certain to bring everlasting style to your space.

Buy Now
6 / 12
Modernist Wood & Lacquer Nightstand
West Elm
$349.30
was $499.00

This impossible-to-ignore nightstand adds a focal point to any bedroom with its ash veneer drawers and brass fixtures. Its white foundation, however, keeps things minimal and calm. The side table has two pull-out drawers for plenty of storage, so you can keep anything from electronics to reading materials inside. It's the perfect example of understated glamour.

Buy Now
7 / 12
Urban Outdoor Sofa
West Elm
$1329.30
was $1899.00

When you think of an outdoor sofa, something like the Urban outdoor sofa likely comes to mind. With a classic, all-weather wicker frame and comfy cushion seating, it’s a piece you and your loved ones will be able to enjoy for years to come.

Buy Now
8 / 12
Jules Drop Leaf Expandable Dining Table
West Elm
$519.99
was $649.00

The Jules table's drop-leaf construction means it can go from being round to having a more rectangular shape in seconds. It's the ideal piece to place in your breakfast nook, as it seats up to four and embodies Scandi-chic coziness. The table's wooden surface paired with metal legs lends a slightly industrial appearance that's still fully modern.

Buy Now
9 / 12
Lenox Dining Chair, Set of 2
West Elm
$359.40
was $549.00

One of West Elm's bestselling dining chairs, the Lenox model instantly draws eyes with its Art Deco aesthetic and curved backrest. We also can't get enough of its steel frame, especially in the blackened brass finish. The chair set is on sale in a dark gray distressed velvet fabric, a grown-up neutral that'll seamlessly upgrade the look of your dining room.

Buy Now
10 / 12
Mid-Century Mini Desk
West Elm
$399.20
was $499.00

It goes without saying that West Elm is known for mid-century modern furniture, and this miniature desk is a prime example of that. Actually, we were pleasantly surprised that the retailer had a number of mini desks on display when we visited the showroom, although this is one of their bestsellers. It'll add a touch of warmth to your space and even provide some storage in the form of a slender drawer.

Buy Now
11 / 12
Crescent Swivel Chair
West Elm
$679.15
was $799.00

How fun is this compact barrel chair? Available in endless fabric colors, the Crescent chair features a swivel base and wrapped design that’ll envelop you (and anyone else who chooses to take a seat) in comfort. Best of all, it’s up to 15% off in 22 different upholstery options.

Buy Now
12 / 12
Wren Outdoor Bistro Table & Metal Stacking Chairs Set
West Elm
$438.40
was $548.00

West Elm has a number of stylish outdoor dining pieces, but if you’re looking for something small-space-friendly, look no further than this chic bistro set. It comes with two chairs and a table, all made from weather-resistant metal that can hold its own against moisture and UV rays. Bonus: The set is on sale in two summery colors.

Buy Now
