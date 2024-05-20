Newsletters

18 Editor-Tested Mattresses to Score on Sale This Memorial Day for a Better Night’s Sleep (As Low As $530!)

Haley Lyndes
Haley LyndesSEO Commerce Writer
Haley is your ultimate shopping authority, dedicated to bringing you the latest deals and the best product choices for Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn. With prior experience as a full-time commerce writer for POPSUGAR, she's passionate about helping you discover the best places to shop for top-notch products without breaking the bank. Born in Vermont and based in Boston, she has a deep-rooted love for New England and enjoys her weekends exploring the charm of the region, hopping from one (very small) state to another.
published yesterday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Credit: Erin Derby

Memorial Day Weekend isn’t just about celebrating the unofficial kick-off of summer, it’s also prime time for shopping. Amidst the barbecues and backyard hangouts, you should make sure to check out the sales going on, especially when it comes to mattresses — they’re not exactly cheap! And nobody wants you tossing and turning all summer, right? Psst… there are plenty of cooling mattress options to check out!

With such an overwhelming number of choices on the market, we understand the daunting task of researching on your own. Sure, it might be tempting to just kick back with a piña colada in hand and enjoy your vacation, but that’s where we step in. We’ve curated a list of the best mattresses on sale this Memorial Day Weekend — ones that we AT editors personally own and swear by. How does that sound for simplifying your decision-making process?

1 / 18
The Chill Mattress, Hybrid, Queen
Cocoon by Sealy
$699.00
was $1079.00

It takes a lot for a product to win a spot on our Best List, let alone for it to win the "Best Overall" category, but the Chill mattress managed to do just that thanks to its comfy, medium-firm construction and cooling outer layer. “It’s extremely comfortable, doesn’t move or bounce when your partner gets out of bed/moves around, and is very light/easy to move,” said Marisa, our sales research and consumer insights associate director. The mattress's combination of Perfect Fit memory foam and fabric-encased coils also provides back and hip support and relieves pressure points. Sweet dreams await.

This Memorial Day, save 35% on your order and receive the Sealy Sleep Bundle, which features two memory foam pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector.

2 / 18
The Casper Mattress, Queen
Casper
$870.00
was $1245.00

Consistently highly rated on online reviews, Casper's Memory Foam mattress marries the comfort of memory foam with breathability and zoned support for your spine and has been doing so for 10 years now. This mattress boasts a total of four layers, which are designed to keep you from tossing and turning and it will help you stay cool and asleep all night long. AT's Senior Cleaning & Organizing editor Stephanie described it as neither too soft nor too firm. In other words, it's both comfortable and supportive. No wonder it's a reader favorite, too!

This Memorial Day, save 30% on any mattress order and 10% on anything else.

3 / 18
Estate Firm Mattress, Queen
Stearns & Foster
$2199.00
was $2399.00

If you prefer a firm mattress, you know what a challenge it can be to find one that's also supportive. But after trying the Stearns & Foster Estate mattress, which comes in both firm and soft versions, senior commerce editor Alicia knew she'd found the bed of her dreams. "The Stearns & Foster Estate mattress’s memory foam conforms to my shape," she wrote. "My body feels supported, but this firm mattress isn’t so hard that I feel uncomfortable, like with my previous mattress. It also isolates movement. I can still tell when my boyfriend rolls over, but if he shifts his sleeping position, the mattress doesn’t even move." You'll also find its memory foam to stay cool throughout the night, preventing discomfort and overheating.

This Memorial Day, save up to $400 and get a free pillow and sheet set with your order!

4 / 18
Saatva Classic Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$1795.00
was $2095.00

Innerspring mattresses might be an old-school style, but when constructed with modern materials, they can provide excellent support and durability. Mark, our director of commerce, has dealt with back pain from years of sleeping on sofa beds, cheap mattresses, and sleeper sofas, but after a year of living with this Saatva mattress, he’s found that it keeps him comfortable and well-rested every time. While the top layer is firm, it’s also plush, cushy, and breathable — in fact, Mark says, it’s “kept me comfortable throughout the brutally hot summer months, whether I’m sleeping on my side, back, or stomach.” Mark adds that this mattress definitely feels like a major upgrade from his former favorite for back pain.

This Memorial Day, save up to $400 on your $1,000 order with our exclusive link.

5 / 18
Big Fig Mattress
Big Fig Mattress
$1399.00
was $1899.00

When it comes to shopping for mattresses, it can be harder for plus-sized people to find the right fit. Enter: Big Fig, the first brand devoted to making mattresses for a bigger figure. Our favorite hybrid mattress, it features a high-density construction that fights any sagging and is soft and comfy while still being bouncy, supportive, and strong, aka everything that matters to a plus-size sleeper. And with a 20-year warranty, they’ve got your back. “My partner and I are both larger-bodied, and we love the support Big Fig provides,” says AT contributor Tara. “It’s a very thick mattress and doesn’t sag, even when sitting on the edge of the bed.” To keep from overheating at night too, the mattress features thermogel cooling technology."

This Memorial Day, save $500 off all Big Fig mattresses at checkout!

6 / 18
Natural Escape Mattress, Queen
My Green Mattress
$1444.15
was $1699.00

If an all-natural, organic mattress is on your must-have list, go with our top pick: the Natural Escape Mattress from My Green Mattress. This mattress will not only make you feel good about what you’re sleeping on, but you’ll also feel great after a good night’s sleep. With a medium-firm feel, a design that works for all sleepers, and 1,462 pocketed innerspring coils, which give the sleeper lumbar and spine support and decrease the chance that you'll feel your partner tossing and turning throughout the night, it's a tough one to beat. “I’m in love with this mattress!” says Jill, our tester. “It’s supportive, comfortable, and I’ve never slept better."

This Memorial Day, save 15% on your entire order.

7 / 18
Molecule 1 Mattress, Queen
Molecule
$539.40
was $899.00

Hot sleepers, this one is made for you. A favorite of Best List editor Britt, the Molecule 1 Mattress offers four laters of comfort with an antimicrobial Microban cover that helps to regulate temperature and protect the mattress from odors and stains, a RestoreFlo foam layer that allows airflow, a RecoveryFlo layer that offers self-adjusting support to different areas of the body, and a CounterFlo base layer that provides foundational support and additional airflow and heat transferability. "The many cooling properties of the Molecule 1 mattress were a feature I found particularly refreshing as a hot sleeper who relies on moisture-wicking bedding that keeps me comfortable all night," shared Britt. "I couldn’t believe how well I slept on it. I didn’t want to get out of bed the next morning!"

This Memorial Day, save up to 40% on select items with the code MEMORIAL2024 at checkout!

8 / 18
Prime Memory Foam Mattress, Full
Sweetnight
$529.99
was $1119.99

For memory foam lovers, there's one mattress you should be keeping on your radar: the Sweetnight Prime Memory Foam Mattress “My months-long search for the perfect mattress for our guest bedroom has finally come to an end, thanks to this innovative find," shared executive lifestyle director Charli. "[This mattress] features four — yes, four! — different firmness profiles, which means it gives side, back, and stomach sleepers a good night’s sleep. Of course, I had fun trying out each one after unboxing it. To switch it up, all you have to do is flip or rotate the mattress to change up the experience. Plus, it’s giving off all the luxury vibes you crave in a good mattress, complete with a gel-infused layer inside the memory foam; a plush, cozy feel; and a checkered mattress cover. I’m going to rest a little easier now, too, knowing that going forward our guests will get to customize their bedtime experience.”

This Memorial Day, get up to 70% off Sweetnight mattresses, bedding, and pillows.

9 / 18
Purple Restore Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Purple
$2099.00
was $2399.00

Our favorite mattress for back pain (it’s a fan favorite with not one, but two testers), Purple’s unique gel grid surrounds your body with comfort as you move throughout the night. These edge-to-edge coils respond to every shift your body makes so that you’re cradled from the tip of your head to the bottom of your toes. This mattress will also be a game-changer for couples who could use some pain relief and restoration at night as it offers all the support with limited motion transfer.

This Memorial Day, save up to $800 off mattresses and base sets.

10 / 18
Pillow Cube Mattress Deluxe, Queen
Pillow Cube
$1899.99
was $2599.99

Sleep on your side? Then Pillow Cube’s Perfect Luxury Mattress is for you. It’s divided into two zones to keep your hips and spine cradled, which helps relieve shoulder, neck, and back pain. The medium-soft mattress also touts a plush pillow cover and Firm Foundation base layer to maximize comfort and prevent sinking. “I didn’t realize how bad my previous mattress was until trying this one,” says social media manager, Sam. “It’s so soft and I love melting into it every day because it’s so comfortable and cozy. It’s the perfect level of softness and makes falling asleep so easy.”

This Memorial Day, save up to 52% on select items on-site.

11 / 18
TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress with Hybrid Technology
Tempur-Pedic
$1539.30
was $2199.00

TEMPUR-Pedic is one of the most sought-after mattress brands around. Our favorite pick? The perfectly balanced TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress with Hybrid Technology. "What I found to be the most surprising about the TEMPUR-Cloud Hybrid is that it’s far more supportive than it seems at first touch," said commerce editor Britt. "Its innovation lies in its ability to conform to your sleeping shape, no matter which way you turn. So, if you’re like me and prone to changing positions through the night, you won’t wake up due to a lack of comfort. Thanks to its middle TEMPUR Support layer, the mattress stays delightfully firm underneath you and changes those pressure points depending on your position. As a result, my sleep went undisturbed because I wasn’t fighting to find the cozy spot on the bed because the cozy spot naturally found me. When I woke up, I felt incredibly rested."

This Memorial Day, save 30% on any size TEMPUR-cloud mattress.

12 / 18
Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Bear Mattress
$1499.00
was $2305.00

After a history of back problems, Ian, our sister site's senior commerce editor, decided to give this Bear Elite Hybrid mattress a try. With its hand-quilted cushion cover, three layers of supportive foam, and two layers of coils, this cooling mattress had him sleeping like a baby. "Besides the unparalleled cooling power, my favorite aspect of the Elite Hybrid is that it’s the perfect compromise for my girlfriend and I — but it doesn’t feel like a compromise," he wrote. "I feel like I got the better end of the deal with a firm mattress, while my girlfriend thinks she got the better end of the deal with a soft mattress." In the end, it's sweet dreams all around.

This Memorial Day, save 35% on your order and receive the Bear Sleep Bundle, which includes two free pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector with the code MEMORIAL at checkout!

13 / 18
Loom & Leaf Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$2095.00
was $2395.00

This body-hugging, 5-pound memory foam mattress is a favorite of contributor Spencer and his wife, who love it for its cushiony, weightless effect that still provides more than enough support. “Both of us have also found ourselves, for some reason, waking up sleeping on our backs rather than on our sides,” he observed. “Whatever the explanation for this change, we’ll take it. Our backs are already thanking us.”

This Memorial Day, save up to $400 on your $1,000 order with our exclusive link.

14 / 18
Aurora Luxe Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Brooklyn Bedding
$1698.80
was $2265.00

After this cooling-infused foam mattress went viral on the internet, Commerce SEO editor, Sarah, simply had no choice but to try it out for herself. Before sleeping on its moisture-wicking surface, she would frequently wake up feeling stiff and drenched in sweat. After one night on the Aurora, however, she slept soundly, and comfortably, and finally woke up without a bead of sweat on her forehead. In addition to its heat-repelling properties, the mattress also conforms to the body to provide excellent pressure point relief from head to toe. No matter what kind of sleeper you are, you're sure to love it.

This Memorial Day, save 25% on your order with the code MEMORIAL25 at checkout!

15 / 18
Helix Kids' Mattress
Helix Sleep
$561.60
was $748.80

When it comes to kids' mattresses, our favorite one around is the Helix Kids Mattress. While there's a lot to love about this mattress, its biggest plus is the flippable design — firm on one side for younger kids who need more support, and softer on the other side for older kids who want more comfort, meaning your kiddo can literally grow up with this mattress. It also has a ton of certifications that ensure it’s made with high-quality, naturally hypoallergenic materials. The 100-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty only sweeten the deal.

This Memorial Day, save up to 30% on your order and receive two free Dream Pillows with any mattress purchase. Use code MEMDAY30 at checkout!

16 / 18
Eco Comfort Mattress, Queen
Parachute
$1920.00
was $2400.00

If you're seeking cloud-like comfort atop an eco-friendly, recyclable, and breathable mattress, look no further than Parachute's Eco Mattress. Crafted with organic cotton, pure wool, and tempered steel, it offers both luxurious comfort and sustainability. What sets it apart from other mattresses on this list is that it features coils instead of foam. Contributor Marshall Bright praised its traditional mattress feel, saying, "It’s the feel of a traditional mattress I grew up with, with zero drawbacks. Or another way of looking at it: the contouring benefits of foam, without hot sleeping or sacrificing support," in their review.

This Memorial Day, save 20% off sitewide.

17 / 18
Lyric Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Burrow
$839.00
was $1199.00

Contributing writer Stella recognizes the importance of getting eight hours of sleep each night, as we all should. However, unlike today's trends favoring cloud-like comfort, she prefers a firmer mattress. Therefore, she opted for The Lyric Hybrid mattress, a firmer and more supportive version of the brand's original Lyric mattress. "With individually encapsulated coils resting atop a layer of protective, premium base foam, the mattress provides excellent support from the bottom up," Stella noted in her review.

This Memorial Day, save up to 60% off sitewide.

18 / 18
Layla Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Layla Sleep
$949.00
was $1099.00

If you're struggling to decide on a comfort level, no worries — Layla's memory foam mattress is double-sided, providing both a soft side and a firm side for you to test out and determine your preference. "I decided to try the soft side first, and it honestly felt like sleeping on a cloud," said contributor Bridget, who tested the mattress herself. The best part? It comes in a box, so you don't have to worry about navigating awkward stairs or narrow doors during delivery.

This Memorial Day, save up to $200 on any mattress and get two free pillows with your purchase.

