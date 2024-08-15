Everything You Need to Know About the Best Labor Day Sales — Plus, Early Deals You Can Shop Right Now!

Although Dyson has since released a number of multifunctional stick vacuums, their V8 Absolute remains a hardworking and worthwhile model (as well as a reader-favorite). Its wall-mounted docking station stores it out of the way but still within reach for whenever you need it, and the machine comes with a collection of tools that help you tackle any vacuuming job. Contributor Sholeen said the vacuum actually makes her excited to clean her floors, writing, "It’s so easy and, dare I say … fun, to use that sometimes I feel like my vacuum is taking me for a spree, rather than the other way around. The size is also perfect for my current living situation. It hardly takes up any storage space, and though it comes with a docking station, I just slide my tools and stick under the bed for fuss-free storage."