Everything You Need to Know About the Best Labor Day Sales — Plus, Early Deals You Can Shop Right Now!

Sarah M. Vazquez
Commerce SEO Editor at AT Media
As a kid, I spent my weekends at the Home Depot with my dad and watching Food Network with my mom, so my love for all things home is, well, homegrown. An avid reader and writer, I pursued an English degree and joined my school's chapter of the collegiate women's magazine Her Campus, where I honed the craft of helping others through my writing. After college, I interned in NYC and entered the wild world of commerce, combining my love of shopping, home, and writing into a dream career. Some of my proudest professional moments have been right here at AT Media. Over the past two-and-a-half year, I've helped the commerce team grow, writing countless articles, testing hundreds of products, and starring in a few social videos on the way. With my writing, my goal is simple: to save you time and money. There's a lot of junk out there and I pride myself on being able to the scout out the gems everyone needs in their home so you can spend your money wisely and discover some great products, too.
published yesterday
Post Image
Credit: Minette Hand
In This Article
  1. When Is Labor Day 2024?
  2. What to Buy During Labor Day Sales
  3. When Do Labor Day Sales Start?
  4. Early Labor Day Sales
As unbelievable as it may seem, summer is slowly coming to a close. This also means that we have one more big summer sale weekend heading our way: Labor Day weekend. Known as the closeout sales event of the summer, Labor Day deals are a great time to save big on everything from those big-ticket home items you’ve been eyeing to that outdoor furniture you’ve had sitting in your cart all season long and so much more. So, when is Labor Day weekend, when do the sales start, and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all of your biggest questions below.

When Is Labor Day 2024?

This year, Labor Day lands on Sept. 2, 2024. While the specific date does change each year, the holiday always falls on the first Monday of September.

What to Buy During Labor Day Sales

When it comes to Labor Day sales, it’s important to be strategic about what you buy and to go after products in certain categories that are historically marked down for the holiday. This includes big home spends like mattresses, furniture, and appliances as well as small kitchen appliances and electronics. With this being the peak time for summer clearance sales, it’s also a great time to save big on all things summer like travel gear, outdoor furniture, grills, and more seasonal essentials for next year.

When Do Labor Day Sales Start?

Like most big sales nowadays, Labor Day sales start well before the actual holiday. Even though Labor Day is still a few weeks away, the sales are already starting to roll in and show no signs of stopping. It is important to note, however, that the three-day holiday weekend (Aug. 31 to Sept. 2) is when you can expect to find the best deals as well as special deals from your favorite retailers.

Early Labor Day Sales

Ready to start saving? Below, we rounded up some of the best early Labor Day deals you can shop right now.

1 / 17
Nectar Hybrid Mattress
Nectar
$649.00
was $1199.00

Nectar's memory foam mattress is an extremely popular pick online, thanks, in part, to its extremely reasonable price tag, which only gets better this Labor Day weekend. Gel-infused memory foam makes this mattress cozy and cushiony while still providing adequate support, a big part of why The Sleep Foundation ranked Nectar’s memory foam mattress the best in its class.

Buy Now
2 / 17
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa
Amazon
$399.99
was $549.99

TVs are one of the most coveted items come Labor Day sales, but why wait when you can save $150 on this Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, now? With 4K Ultra High Definition resolution, immersive Dolby Digital Plus surround sound, and Alexa voice control, it's one of our favorite deals on this list.

Buy Now
3 / 17
PUKAMI Criss Cross Chair
Amazon
$54.99

A TikTok-viral product, this chic office chair features an extra-wide seat that makes sitting cross-legged not only possible, but also comfortable. With a modern design and multiple color options, it's also a pick that will blend perfectly into most spaces. As someone who personally loves this chair, I can confirm it’s as comfy as it looks. The seat is made from memory foam that is super supportive and, yes, with it I can finally sit "crisscross applesauce" as I do my work.

Buy Now
4 / 17
TEMPUR-Adapt Topper, Queen
Tempur-Pedic
$419.00

This top-of-the-line mattress topper is worth it for the improved sleep it provides. It's built to adapt to your body no matter how you sleep — on your back, side, stomach, or moving all around — and relieve pressure so you don't wake up sore. Our Commerce Editor Britt tested it on her bed and found it to be a serious upgrade. For improved temperature regulation, add the cooling topper layer, which is made of breathable woven yarn to keep you cool all night.

Buy Now
5 / 17
Gambit Washable Rug, 5'3" x 7'10"
Revival Rugs
$219.00

Made from recycled polyester that’s highly durable, OEKO-TEX certified for safety, mildew-resistant, and machine-washable, the Gambit Rug is the latest in a line of chic, washable releases from Revival Rugs that elevate the idea of what a washable rug can be. Unlike other washable rugs, this piece is not a mat, but a real-deal rug: thick and soft to cushion every step. Coming in at about a half-inch thick, this rug features a classic medium pile that’s so soft it’s hard to believe it is washable. Best of all, it features a super-trendy checkerboard print.

Buy Now
6 / 17
V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
$349.99
was $519.99

Although Dyson has since released a number of multifunctional stick vacuums, their V8 Absolute remains a hardworking and worthwhile model (as well as a reader-favorite). Its wall-mounted docking station stores it out of the way but still within reach for whenever you need it, and the machine comes with a collection of tools that help you tackle any vacuuming job. Contributor Sholeen said the vacuum actually makes her excited to clean her floors, writing, "It’s so easy and, dare I say … fun, to use that sometimes I feel like my vacuum is taking me for a spree, rather than the other way around. The size is also perfect for my current living situation. It hardly takes up any storage space, and though it comes with a docking station, I just slide my tools and stick under the bed for fuss-free storage."

Buy Now
7 / 17
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop
Amazon
$849.98
was $1099.00

One of the most sought-after Apple deals is a discounted MacBook. Right now, you can save $250 on the latest MacBook Air model. Featuring 8GB of memory, an M2 chip, and a 256GB Single State Drive, this laptop packs a punch.

Buy Now
8 / 17
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon
$189.99
was $249.00

Apple devotees agree that AirPods Pro are worth the splurge, thanks to upgraded features like active noise cancellation, touch sensors, and sure-fit silicone tips. And at 20% off, this is an early deal worth taking advantage of.

Buy Now
9 / 17
Signature Round Wide Oven, Olive
Le Creuset
$279.99
was $430.00

At a whopping $150 off, this round oven should shoot to the top of your wish list. Its extra-wide base is ideal for everything from baking to searing meat and veggies. The shape also makes it perfect for serving soups and casseroles directly from the pot — and it doesn’t hurt that it’ll look totally gorgeous on your table.

Buy Now
10 / 17
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Amazon
$198.00
was $348.00

Sony's Wireless Premium Noise Cancelling Headphones use Dual Noise Sensor Technology to block out distractions but also feature an Ambient Sound mode for when you need to keep an ear out for the doorbell or phone. Since comfort is key, they have an adjustable headband, soft oval earpads, and a swivel design that won’t hurt your ears at the end of a long day. The wireless Bluetooth headphones have a long-lasting battery — you can get 30 hours off of a single charge — and with the quick-charge feature, you can power up for 10 minutes and get five hours of playback. (There’s also an audio cable if you don’t want to listen wirelessly.) The headphones also work with your smartphone and voice assistant to make hands-free calls, play music, and get directions, and the Sony app lets you customize sound from your mobile device. Take advantage of this 43% off deal ASAP!

Buy Now
11 / 17
Apple AirTag
Amazon
$24.99
was $29.00

Keep track of your most prized possessions — including your handbags, phone, wallet, bicycle, and keys, just to name a few — with this nifty little tracker that stay connected to your iPhone. Available both singularly and in packs of four, now's the perfect time to stock up so you never lose your belongings again.

Buy Now
12 / 17
Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
$59.99
was $119.99

You really can’t beat this deal if you’ve been looking to overhaul your cookware collection. With 2- and 3-quart saucepans, 8- and 10-inch fry pans, and a sauté pan (not to mention two removable handles and matching lids), you’ll have all of the pieces you’ll ever need with this Carote set — for under $60, which is rare. Plus, the cream color is super on-trend!

Buy Now
13 / 17
Delamu 2-Tier Multi-Purpose Bathroom Cabinet Organizer
Amazon
$18.99
was $24.99

It’s easy to let your under-sink area fall into disarray with cleaning bottles in the kitchen and toiletries in the bathroom. With this two-for-one pick, though, you’ll have a two-tier organizer to go in each spot, which will help optimize your cabinet spaces. What's more, each drawer slides out for easier access to your items!

Buy Now
14 / 17
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
$59.99
was $99.99

Compact, convenient, and coffee—a trifecta of kitchen terms we love. This Keurig model is less than 5 inches wide but can brew the same 6- to 12-ounce single-serve cups as the larger models. Pop in a K-cup, fill with water, and coffee is brewed in minutes. (Psst! It makes a great dorm gift!)

Buy Now
15 / 17
Catalina Deluxe
Lo & Sons
$129.00
was $215.00

While I've talked about this bag in the past, allow me to give you a quick refresher as to why the Catalina Tote is one of my favorite travel bags. Available in three different sizes, this bag is as spacious as it is stylish. The Catalina features deep side pockets, multiple interior pockets (including a bottom compartment to keep shoes or dirty clothes separate from the rest of your belongings), a key leash, and a luggage sleeve that'll easily slip over most suitcase handles. It also comes in 11 color options (including a gorgeous new brown hue!) and two different fabric styles, making this the ultimate travel companion.

Buy Now
16 / 17
Dimmable Flower Candle Warmer Lamp with Timer
Amazon
$29.98
was $45.99

Floral lamps are having a moment, so why not combine it with another hot trend by picking up this gorgeous floral candle warmer lamp? This daintily designed (and dimmable!) pick resembles a flower, with its pretty glass shade and curved arm. Add your favorite round candle for an instant vintage look on any nightstand or coffee table.

Buy Now
17 / 17
Kova Sofa + Ottoman
Albany Park
$2887.00

Looking for a new sofa this Labor Day? Designed to be used as either a sofa or two comfy chairs, the Kova Sofa is the ultimate modular, small-space-friendly find — just pull the seats apart if you're looking to lounge separately or keep them together for the coziest space imaginable. Available in 12 bold color (and fabric!) varieties, it's sure to become a treasured piece. We should know — it's an AT favorite!

Buy Now
