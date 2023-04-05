7 Finds from Yamazaki’s Secret Sale Section That’ll Tidy Up Your Home, According to an Organizing Editor

But hey — it doesn’t hurt to snag a few things on sale every once in a while, right? If you’ve had your eye on a few Yamazaki goodies — or just want to get your home in tip-top shape during a marathon spring cleaning session — now is the time to do so. The brand is holding a final sale on some of its best-selling items, so you can score an additional 30% off. Not sure where to start? We’re rounding up our favorites below, including several picks from AT’s resident Cleaning & Organizing Editor Stephanie. Get ready for your love affair with Yamazaki to begin (that is, if it hasn’t already).