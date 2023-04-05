7 Finds from Yamazaki’s Secret Sale Section That’ll Tidy Up Your Home, According to an Organizing Editor
If there’s one brand I’m totally loyal to, it’s Yamazaki Home. Since discovering the homeware company several years back, they’ve become my go-to destination for organizational solutions that are sleek, unobtrusive, and timeless.
From stylish towel storage (really!) to a double-decker dish rack that actually makes chores manageable, the minimalistic brand is consistently impressing me with its simple yet effective solutions. They’re routinely innovating, coming up with ideas and methods for tackling particular pain points at home that you didn’t even realize you had been dealing with for years (yes, laundry doesn’t have to be hard!). And while some of their stuff is on the pricier side, I always know I’m investing in a long-term organizational solution that will stand the test of time in my home.
But hey — it doesn’t hurt to snag a few things on sale every once in a while, right? If you’ve had your eye on a few Yamazaki goodies — or just want to get your home in tip-top shape during a marathon spring cleaning session — now is the time to do so. The brand is holding a final sale on some of its best-selling items, so you can score an additional 30% off. Not sure where to start? We’re rounding up our favorites below, including several picks from AT’s resident Cleaning & Organizing Editor Stephanie. Get ready for your love affair with Yamazaki to begin (that is, if it hasn’t already).