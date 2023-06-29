Every Fourth of July Rug Sale You Need to Know About Right Now
There’s no faster way to dress up a room than by adding a new rug. The only way to sweeten the deal when you finally find your favorite one? Scoring it at a discount, of course! Now that our go-to home retailers have dropped their Fourth of July deals, this feat has never been easier. Whether you’re looking for a jute piece for the patio or something high-pile and hand-tufted for the bedroom, you’ll find it at one of the brands listed below. With this comprehensive roundup, you can quickly access sales at both specialty rugs stores, like Rugs USA and Rugs Direct, and perhaps also find some hidden gem stores while you’re browsing. In any case, there’s no time to wait, especially now that the holiday weekend is basically here. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to check out our general comprehensive home deals list, sofa deals list, and mattress deals list.
Boutique Rugs — Use code JULY4 to get an extra 15 percent off already discounted rugs. Check out our top picks from the sale here.
RugsUSA — Enjoy 30 percent off across their gigantic clearance selection when you use code FIREWORKS. Shop rugs in all shapes, styles, and colors.
Amazon — Although Amazon doesn’t have a dedicated rug sale section, you can still find deep discounts on top brands, like Safavieh. Check out our roundup of the best early Prime Day deals here.
Wayfair — With up to 70-percent-off deals on area rugs, Wayfair makes it easy to refresh every room in your home. Check out their sale to find something you’ll love, and see our favorite deals here.
Pottery Barn — Head to their sale section for deals of up to 50 percent off sofas, rugs, bedding, and decor. See our favorite Pottery Barn rugs here, and check out our top picks from their sale here.
West Elm — Right now, you can score up to 60 percent off items in their clearance section, including dining tables, sofas, desks, and, of course, rugs. Check out our editors’ favorite West Elm July 4th deals here.
Ruggable — Shop tons of rugs and runners in every style for less when you browse through Ruggable’s sale section.
Anthropologie — Head to their sale section to snag deals up to 40 percent off furniture, rugs, and tons of other decor.
Macy’s — Use code FOURTH to save an extra 20 percent on your purchase. Macy’s has everything your home could need, including lots of stylish rugs. Find their very best deals from the sale here.
Rug Source — Use code SEASON40 to save an extra 40 percent at checkout. Browse their comprehensive collection, and you’ll be sure to find the perfect rugs for every room of your home.
Rugs Direct — Head to their clearance section to find discounts of up to 80 percent off an enormous selection of patterned, striped, shaped, and solid-color rugs.
Overstock — Find discounts on more than one million items and get free shipping. They have outdoor rugs starting at $49, plus you can get an extra 25 percent off select patio and indoor rugs.
Serena & Lily — Shop dozens of trendy decor items, including rugs, in Serena & Lily’s extensive sale section.
Lulu and Georgia — Enjoy savings of up to 20 percent off sitewide and redecorate without breaking the bank. Check out our favorite under-$50 picks from them here.
Raymour & Flanigan — Now’s the time to upgrade your living room furniture (and other home essentials). Get up to 35 percent off everything, plus 25 percent off rugs. Check out our top sale picks here, then read our editor-tested guide to Raymour & Flanigan’s sofas.
abc carpet & home — You get 20 to 40 percent off sitewide, so you can find fantastic deals on your next sofa, chair, rug, and throw pillows.
HAY — Get 15 percent off sitewide during their summer sale. They seriously have some of the nicest rugs, lamps, and indoor and outdoor decor.
Armadillo — Take up to 50 percent off of select luxury rugs.
Ballard Designs — Right now, their furniture and decor is on sale for 25 to 40 percent off.
Rejuvenation — Enjoy up to 60 percent off their Fourth of July warehouse sale. Score furniture, rugs, lighting, and other decor at a serious discount.
Pom Pom at Home — Take 50 percent off beautiful handwoven rugs.
Perigold — Get $200 off any future order when you spend $1,000 or more, and get $500 off a future order when you spend $2,000 or more. Pick up their show-stopping rugs and decor that will make all your house guests ask, “Where’d you get that?”
Burrow — You might know them best for their living room and outdoor seating, but Burrow also has a number of chic, marked-down area rugs and runners. Be sure to check out our thorough review of all of Burrow’s sofas and armchairs.
Joss & Main — Take up to 60 percent off their big clearance selection of home decor pieces — such as mirrors and rugs — as well as sofas, seats, tables, and more.
AllModern — Grab deals of up to 60 percent off vases, rugs, lights, and plenty more home decor pieces in their clearance section. Also, use code GET20 for an extra 20 percent off your purchase.
Article — Get up to 40 percent off nearly 500 items, including outdoor finds, rugs, sofas, and more.
Nordstrom — Their home sale section is packed with deals on candles, rugs, cookware, and many more home goodies.
Target — Score amazing deals for every room of your home. From 50 percent off outdoor furniture to 20 percent off rugs and mattresses, Target has it all.
Castlery — Head to their July 4th sale to save up to 30 percent off select furniture and accessories, including rugs. Read our review of one of their comfy sofas to see why we love this brand so much.
The Citizenry — Check out their Archive Sale section to save up to 35 percent on limited-edition rugs, pillows, bedding, and other items to keep your home stylish and cozy.
Urban Outfitters — Save up to 40 percent on select home decor, including rugs. Check out some of our favorite armchairs, sofas, and lamps for inspo.
Outer — Take up to 30 percent off all of their amazing outdoor furniture, as well as their eco-friendly outdoor rug. Check out our top sale picks here.
Pottery Barn Teen — Take up to 40 percent off their chic rugs and up to 70 percent off their sale section in general. Their beds, dressers, and lighting look so cool, we recommend them for people of all ages.
OKA — Shop their summer sale to get up to 75 percent off rugs, lighting, furniture, and more. See some of our editors’ favorite OKA pieces here, too.
Arhaus — Snag deals up to 45 percent off incredibly chic indoor and outdoor furniture and decor.
Horchow — Save up to 30 percent sitewide on furniture, rugs, and more.
Lowe’s — Their holiday offers give you big savings on appliances, patio furniture, and more, not to mention up to 30 percent off select area rugs and runners.
Design Within Reach — Save 15 percent on both indoor and outdoor furniture and accessories.
Apt2B — Their clearance section has huge furniture deals — like up to $2,000 off sofas, armchairs, and ottomans, plus big discounts on rugs.
Annie Selke — Vibrant rugs are currently up to 50 percent off.
Crane & Canopy — Enjoy up to 70 percent off bedding, rugs, and loungewear.
Grandin Road — Enjoy up to 75 percent off sitewide on indoor and outdoor pieces, including rugs.
Frontgate — Take up to 70 percent off sitewide (and take an additional 30 percent off clearance items).
Scout & Nimble — Get up to 20 percent off select home accents and decor.
Bloomingdale’s — Get up to 75 percent off select home products, including select best-selling rugs.
Birch Lane — Use code FIREWORK to save an extra 20 percent on armchairs, sofas, and storage consoles, as well as discounts on rugs and lighting. You get up to 60 percent in savings in total!
Etsy — You’ll be surprised by the selection of furniture and decor pieces in Etsy’s clearance section. Check out some of our favorite personalized Etsy gift options, too.
Soho Home — Outfit your living room with chic furniture and decor and save up to 50 percent in the process.
Benchmade Modern — For the Fourth of July, save 20 percent on rugs, beds, lighting, and more.
2Modern — Take as much as 30 percent off their designer collection of seating, rugs, and lighting pieces.
Chairish — Shop up to 50 percent off of best-selling items, including outdoor furniture and entertaining essentials, seating, rugs, lighting, and art.
Houzz — Get big discounts of up to 80 percent off furnishings and decor for your entire home. From sofas and rugs to outdoor grills and dining sets, their selection has smart finds for every room.