Aldi Is Selling 3 New LEGO Flower Sets for Just $15 Each (Perfect for Spring!)
Visiting Aldi is enough of an adventure with the retailer’s gardening accessories, colorful home goods, and abundance of houseplants. There are incredible deals every week, including a new LEGO set that just arrived in stores.
You can leave the bouquet of flowers behind, because Aldi is selling sets from LEGO’s Botanicals Collection for $15, including ones that help you build faux roses, sunflowers, and lotus flowers.
The LEGO roses and sunflowers come with two adjustable stems, but the lotus kit comes with a third pink-and-white flower. The flowers range from 9 to 12 inches, so be sure to find a medium-size vase to display every LEGO piece. In March, Aldi sold three popular old-school LEGO sets, so you can expect these botanicals to fly off shelves too.
Aldi isn’t the only retailer to sell an affordable set of LEGOs. Target is also offering a gorgeous set of cherry blossoms-covered branches, and Costco has the cutest collections of LEGO succulents.
But don’t sweat if your local Aldi doesn’t have the exact LEGO flower set that you’re looking for, because Amazon also sells the rose bouquet for the same price as Aldi so you can stop and smell the roses (without the thorns!).
Treat yourself to this affordable and low-effort duo of LEGO flowers, or wrap them up for a loved one. With Mother’s Day is less than a month away, this is a thoughtful gift that will last much longer than a bouquet of flowers.