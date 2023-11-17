Newsletters

All-Clad’s Early Black Friday Sale Is On — Save Up to 50% Off These Hot Picks Before They Sell Out

Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published yesterday
Two things are true this time of year: There’s way more cooking than usual going on, and the sales are amazing. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just a little over a week away, but instead of deals going live the day after Thanksgiving, brands have been kicking them off weeks in advance. (So far, it’s been more of a month-long affair, rather than a weekend-long one.) It truly is a cause to celebrate, since you don’t need to stress about getting it all done in just a few days. Instead, you can focus on perfecting your Thanksgiving dishes!

One of the retailers participating in early Black Friday deals is one of our all-time favorites: All-Clad. The professional-grade cookware brand is generally on the more expensive side, but right now, some items are up to 50 percent off. To top it off, if you spend over $99.95, you won’t be charged for shipping. Read on for the seven best discounted products that you should definitely get with all the cooking you’ll be doing this winter!

1 / 7
D3 Stainless Nonstick Fry Pan with lid, 12 inch
All-Clad
$149.95
was $200.00

Though we haven’t tried out this exact model, our contributor Stella tried out the D3 line’s sauté pan, and it has become the most-used item in her kitchen. We’re sure the fry pan also has a “surface heats evenly and steadily and is never a pain to clean.”

Buy Now
2 / 7
D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Mini Casserole with Lid, 1 quart
All-Clad
$69.99
was $100.00

The recently-launched D3 Stainless Mini Casserole Pan is perfect for everyday cooking and, with its luxe appearance, it transfers to the table for dinner parties, too. Make sure to snag it in time for holiday entertaining!

Buy Now
3 / 7
D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Universal Pan with lid, 3 quart
All-Clad
$99.99
was $195.00

With a slim construction designed to store easily, this do-it-all piece works as both a sauté and roasting pan, saving you even more space. It also has enough surface area to accommodate several proteins at once!

Buy Now
4 / 7
D3 Stainless 3-Ply Bonded Saucier with Whisk
All-Clad
$99.99
was $120.00

This pan is designed especially for sauces, featuring a wide mouth and shallow walls to make stirring easy and mess-free. “It works as it should and makes making sauces easy. The curves make whisking the ingredients easy and more complete than a standard sauce pan,” one review reads.

Buy Now
5 / 7
Pro-Release Nonstick Bakeware 3-Piece Cookie Set
All-Clad
$55.99
was $107.97

‘Tis the season of holiday baking, and you can’t go wrong with this set that’ll give you all the bakeware you’ll ever need to make perfect cookies. It’s constructed with heavy gauge aluminized steel and a nonstick material that ensure they’ll cook evenly and release easily.

Buy Now
6 / 7
D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware, Fry Pan with lid, 12 inch
All-Clad
$129.99
was $239.99

With over 250 perfect ratings, this piece is an All-Clad staple that’ll become your go-to pan for years. Featuring the brand’s signature tri-ply construction, the aluminum core and stainless steel layers make sure it’ll heat quick and evenly every time.

Buy Now
7 / 7
Gourmet Accessories, Small Stainless Steel Roaster with Rack, 11 x 14 inch
All-Clad
$99.99
was $159.99

Cooking a Turkey this holiday season? You need this small-space-friendly roaster ASAP. The built-in rack keeps meat elevated and delivers amazing results, according to reviews. “This is exactly the right size for a small to medium turkey, 4 or 5 bone prime rib, or a ham of any size. The rack is the sturdiest I‘ve seen yet, and the clean up was a breeze,” one says.

Buy Now

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: All-Clad’s Early Black Friday Sale Is On — Save Up to 50% Off These Hot Picks Before They Sell Out

