8 Incredible Organizers That’ll Help Transform Your Bedroom (and Closet!)

published about 8 hours ago
An organized bedroom and closet can make such a difference in how you start and end your day. When your nightstand is tidy, you can locate devices and charging cords quickly. If you have a clutter-free closet, you can choose outfits easily. And with clearer floors, you can move faster instead of stopping and picking up messes as you go. These little things add up to a more streamlined daily routine.

To help you achieve the tidiest bedroom and closet of your dreams, we’ve gathered the best organizers out there in our 2024 Organization Awards. See below for all the winners. 

Best Organizers for the Bedroom & Closet

What Makes Up This Category of Winners

The Bedroom & Closet category showcases eight organizers that’ll get your space totally organized. Whether you need a new hanger, are looking for under-bed storage, or want to revamp your entire closet, this category has everything you need!

Bedroom & Closet Organizers Winners

Elfa Closet System
The Container Store

Elfa Closet Systems can be fully customized to your preferences and space specifications. (Need more reasons to love this closet system? Here are five!) You can either work off of pre-designed spaces or consult a design specialist in-store or online. There are truly limitless possibilities to create the closet of your dreams.

The Home Edit Thin Clothing Hangers
Walmart
$47.78

A flimsy hanger can take your whole closet down, which is why we recommend these clothing hangers by The Home Edit, available at Walmart. "They are a total upgrade from my previous hangers," says our Senior Editor, Cleaning & Organizing, Stephanie Nguyen. "I love that they're slim, sturdy, and high-quality too." The hangers have anti-slip notches on them and a bar to hold onto pants, skirts, or sweaters.

The Container Store 4" Dream Drawer Organizers
The Container Store
$17.99

These dreamy drawer organizers are a favorite of our Senior Style Editor, Blair Donovan. “They’re incredibly compact, hardly take up already valuable space, and the white coloring blends in well. You can customize their alignment, too, and space them out as close or far apart as you want. Best of all, they take mere seconds to install, and no tools are needed,” she shares in her review.

Open Spaces Underbed Storage
Open Spaces
$148.00

What our Commerce Editor, Britt Franklin, loves most about these containers is how good-looking they are. “Another reason that I can’t stop raving about these Open Spaces Underbed Storage containers is that they’re completely closed but still breathable (a must for clothing), thanks to the natural canvas material. And because the zippers surround the entire bin, you can unzip it fully or partially if you only need to retrieve one particular item that’s within reach,” she says.

Ziploc Flexible Jumbo Storage Bag
Amazon
$9.49
was $9.99

Our Deputy Commerce Editor, Alicia Kort, has had these Ziploc Flexible Totes for years, and they've really stood the test of time (and multiple moves!). These flexible storage bags are adaptable, flexible, and so affordable. They fit anywhere too, so squeeze them under beds, in closets, or on shelves.

CHICVIE Canvas Comforters Bags Closet Organizers
Amazon
$39.99

Our Senior Style Editor, Blair Donovan, calls these canvas bags the “unsung heroes” of her closet. They come in a set of three and are great for storing out-of-season clothes. “They’re also compact enough to stow under a bed or on the closet floor, but don’t be fooled by the sizing — these are deceptively spacious," she says in her review.

The Container Store Our Shoe Box
The Container Store
$1.48

Keep your shoes easily accessible, visible, and protected in your closet with this snazzy shoe storage solution. The Container Store Our Shoe Box features a modular design and easy-open, locking lids so you can safely stack and organize your entire collection.

Courant MAG:3 Essentials
Courant
$150.00

The Courant MAG:3 Essentials is the upgraded version of its bestselling charging tray — featuring dual-device charging capabilities and extra room to store your everyday essentials. Plus, you can use the extra USB-C port to charge another device (that’s three total!). Elevate your nightstand with this stylish number that comes in two different materials and five color options.

How We Picked Our Winners

The Organization Awards is our guide to the best organizers of 2024. There are 60 winners across 10 categories that we’ve identified as the best home organizing solutions to fix your real-life clutter problems. 

Apartment Therapy editors did the research (and testing!) to find these game-changing products. From versatile finds that work in any room, to storage gems that fit even the smallest of spaces, to intentional organizers made for different areas of your home, the 60 winners we selected will transform your life (and home).

2024 Organization Awards

Want to see more winners? See here for the full list of winners for the 2024 Organization Awards.

All prices were accurate at the time of publishing, but may have changed since then.

