All the Best Places to Score a Rug This Presidents’ Day Weekend
Rugs are the anchor of any room and can take it from drab to fab (or fab to drab, depending on the rug) in a matter of minutes. These textiles make a big impact, which is why it’s important to get the right one — even if that means a splurge! Luckily, sales events are a great time to buy a rug at a discount, and it just so happens to be Presidents’ Day weekend (serendipity, anyone?). Whether you’re on the hunt for a vintage floor covering to join your home or a contemporary, washable option for easy cleaning, we’ve rounded up the best sales you can grab right now.
Need a bit of advice before making your rug commitment? Our complete guide to buying a rug is here to rescue you from any decor dilemma. And for more jaw-dropping Presidents’ Day sales, don’t miss our curated lists featuring the best mattress bargains and sofa steals you can find. Happy shopping!
Boutique Rugs — Boutique Rugs’ range of styles and sizes is hard to beat, and now you can enjoy 60% off, plus an additional 25% off, with code PRES. We’ve tested a rug and can attest to it being pleasantly soft yet durable.
Rugs USA — Take an extra 20% off all rugs on its site using code USA. See our top picks from the sale here.
Amazon — Snag discounts in every category, including decor, rugs, and tons of small-space-friendly furniture finds.
Wayfair – Save up to 70% off sitewide during Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day Clearance sale. Check out our top picks from the sale.
West Elm – Score up to 60% off ready-to-ship rugs during the Presidents’ Day Sale and get already discounted ones for an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15. See the best deals here.
Bed Bath & Beyond — During the Presidents’ Day sale, you can save an extra 50% on select rugs, with styles starting at $21.
Macy’s — Check out Macy’s sitewide sales for furniture, rugs, bedding, and more discounts.
Burrow – Save up to 50% off select rugs this holiday weekend.
Apt2B – Get 35% off their entire store — rugs, tables, nightstands, decor, and more!
Article – Score up to 30% off over 500 items, including rugs, chairs, dressers, dining tables, and more.
Rugs.com — Shop top-quality rugs for every area of your home — living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, dining room, entryway, even your patio — and get up to 80% off your purchase. Plus, free shipping and returns.
Rugs Direct — Save up to 80% on area rugs, runners, outdoor rugs, and more to keep your home in style this year.
Serena & Lily — Get 35% off house favorite rugs, dining furniture, chairs, tables, chandeliers, and more. Read our review of the Solid La Jolla Baskets.
Jonathan Adler — Their sale section has markdowns as high as 60% on impeccably stylish decor pieces that add lots of fun personality to your home.
Lulu and Georgia — Take 25% off their entire collection of stylish rugs, throw pillows, lighting, and decor pieces (as well as dressers, bed frames, and mirrors).
H&M Home — Save up to 50% on rugs, candles, flower pots, and ultra-chic decor items to elevate any space in your home.
54kibo — Use code BPSALE for 15% off unique pendant lights, colorful throw pillows, table linens, and more through Feb. 22.
Ballard — With deals up to 30% off, now is a smart time to redecorate your home with rugs, throw pillows, tableware, and decor pieces that all look like they cost much more.
Rejuvenation — Take up to 50% off select styles of furniture, hardware, lighting, and more, with rugs up to $400 off during the Home Refresh Weekend Sale.
Society6 — The artisan marketplace is offering up to 40% off on select items, including designer rugs, blankets, bedding, and more art than your walls can fit.
Perigold — With 25% off on lights, throw pillows, rugs, bedding, furniture, and tableware, you can refresh your entire home.