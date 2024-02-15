All the Best Places to Score a Rug This Presidents’ Day Weekend

Rugs are the anchor of any room and can take it from drab to fab (or fab to drab, depending on the rug) in a matter of minutes. These textiles make a big impact, which is why it’s important to get the right one — even if that means a splurge! Luckily, sales events are a great time to buy a rug at a discount, and it just so happens to be Presidents’ Day weekend (serendipity, anyone?). Whether you’re on the hunt for a vintage floor covering to join your home or a contemporary, washable option for easy cleaning, we’ve rounded up the best sales you can grab right now.