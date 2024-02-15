The Best Presidents’ Day Sofa Deals to Shop This Weekend, Including West Elm, Pottery Barn, and Target
Ever wonder what steals the show the moment you step into a living room? It’s not the lamp or the accent chair; it’s the sofa — the heart of any living space. Sofas are where we gather, eat, nap, chat, and unwind after those never-ending workdays, and choosing the perfect one is no small feat (let’s face it, they’re not easy to replace). Thankfully, as Presidents’ Day approaches, some of our go-to, editor-approved brands are rolling out significant sales, making it the perfect time to snag a top-notch sofa without breaking the bank. Keep an eye on heavyweights like Wayfair, Pottery Barn, Albany Park, and other reader-favorite brands — they have deals we can’t resist!
Whether you’re searching for an apartment-sized sectional, a kid-and-pet-friendly option, or a sofa that’s a comfort guarantee, this list has you covered. Feeling a bit overwhelmed before making such a big purchase? Our comprehensive guide on sofa buying is here to guide you through the process. Dive into the best deals available right now, and hey, while you’re at it, don’t forget to explore our post on President’s Day mattress deals, too!
Wayfair — Save as much as 70% on brand-new sofas, chairs, coffee tables, storage units, ottomans, beds, rugs, and decor. Plus, get fast shipping so you can refresh your living room ASAP. Here are the deals you should shop.
Amazon — Snag plenty of deals on loveseats, sectionals, and sofas, plus save on mattresses, decor, and tons of small-space-friendly furniture finds. Check out the best deals from Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale.
Walmart — Enjoy big discounts on tons of stylish sofas, shelves, chairs, bed frames, and storage units (as well as amazing deals on essentials for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen). Check out our top picks from the sale.
West Elm — Take advantage of rare sales on our favorite sofas, sectionals, lounge chairs, accent chairs, and beds. See our top picks from the sale.
Macy’s — Check out Macy’s sitewide sales for incredible deals on sofas, sectionals, love seats, and more living room furniture.
Target — Save hundreds of dollars this weekend on stylish sofas at Target.
Joss & Main — Score up to 60% off luxury furniture for your space, plus get an extra 20% off with code TAKE20.
Pottery Barn — Snag savings of up to 50% on comfortable sofas, durable rugs, plush pillows, snuggly throw blankets, and more necessities for every room in your home. Plus, 50% off clearance.
Albany Park — Take up to 35% off the sofas, sectionals, loveseats, and ottomans that our editors love. Get an additional 10% off sofa and sectionals with our exclusive code AT10!
Edloe Finch — Get up to 35% off chairs, sofas, coffee tables, and end tables, all in a stunning array of mid-century modern and modern designs. Plus, free shipping! Use code AT10 to get an additional 10% off sofas and sectionals.
Burrow — Save up to 75% on home goods and furniture across the site. Check out our review of Burrow’s sectional here.
Ashley Furniture — We always find good deals on high-end sofas at Ashley Furniture, and now you can get extra special deals on select furniture and decor for huge discounts — we’re talking sofas under $500! We tested all of Ashley’s sofas in-store.
Benchmade Modern — One of our favorite, editor-tested sofa brands is offering up to 20% off for Presidents’ Day. Check out our review of the OG Couch Potato Sofa.
Castlery — Castlery’s sofas, chairs, and indoor (and outdoor) furniture sets are a smart investment, and now you can get them for hundreds of dollars off. Take $450 off purchases up to $4,500. See why we love Castlery’s sofa so much.
AllModern — AllModern is offering 60% off sitewide and an extra 20% off with code GET20? Choose from dozens of styles, colors, and fabric options to find the best furniture that fits your home. Check out our favorite AllModern sofas for inspiration.
Annie Selke — Enjoy up to 20% off almost everything from one of the most trusted names in home furnishings and decor. Annie Selke’s sofas, loveseats, and cozy chairs will make your living room more inviting, while the elegant wall art and mirrors will elevate your home’s style.
Allform — Get 20% off their entire collection of loveseats, sofas, and sectionals. They have plenty of fabric colors and seating sizes to choose from. Read our review of Allform’s corner sectional here.
Article — Score up to 30% off over 500 items, including sofas, chairs, dressers, dining tables, and more. Read our review of the Burrard Sofa.
Kardiel — Make sure to use code VDAY14 at checkout to get 14% off your new favorite living room furniture. Their coffee tables, sofas, chairs, and storage/shelving units put stylish twists on the mid-century modern look, so they’re worth checking out. You can read our review of their Newport sofa here, too.
Industry West — Enjoy 25% off sitewide with code PRESIDENTS. Shop living room, bath, storage, lighting, and more.
7th Avenue — Get 10% off sofas, loveseats, daybeds, living room sets, and more with code PRESDAY. Check out our review of the 7th Avenue Chaise Sectional.
Apt2B — Get 35% off their entire store — sofas, tables, nightstands, decor, and more!
Lovesac — Enjoy 20% off the super plush and extremely durable sectional sofas they call “sactionals” and StealthTech. Check out our review of the Citysac lounge chair here.
Arhaus — For big savings, browse their sale section of chairs, tables, storage cabinets, benches, mirrors, and more. Learn why the Beale sofa made our list of best kid-and pet-friendly sofas.
Grandin Road — Save 30% on any one item on their site. Refresh your space with their sofas, chairs, tables, and outdoor furniture pieces.
The Inside — For Presidents’ Day, incorporate high-quality and sustainably made furniture into your home with 20% off sitewide.
Birch Lane — Take a whopping 60% off sofas, dining and coffee tables, rugs, mirrors, chairs, dressers, lights, and every other piece of furniture your home needs. Use code SAVE20 to score an extra 20% off of select items.
Homebody — Add Homebody’s innovative, spill-proof sofa to your living room for 15% off when you use code COZY.
Bloomingdale’s — Take 20% off home furniture, decor, and more on the entire site. If you’re a Bloomingdale’s cardholder, enjoy 25% off.
McGee & Co. — Outfit your living space with timelessly beautiful sofas, tables, mirrors, and so much more, all up to 25% off.
Neighbor —Use code PRES2024 to score 15% off beautifully crafted wooden furniture for your living room and outdoor spaces.
Scout & Nimble — Take up to 15% off luxe furnishings, including sofas, chairs, tables, dressers, lighting, decor, wall art, and more.
Valyou — Buy one, get one 30% off across its selection of sectionals, sofas, beds, coffee tables, and storage units. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get high-end designs at more affordable prices.
EQ3 — Browse the sale selection of luxurious and modern sofas, chairs, tables, beds, and seating options for discounts over 50%.
2Modern — Save up to 30% off their chic and modern furnishings. Including chairs, coffee tables, sofas, rugs, lighting, and decorative art pieces, you’ll find everything you need to style your home here.