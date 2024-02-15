The Best Presidents’ Day Sofa Deals to Shop This Weekend, Including West Elm, Pottery Barn, and Target

Ever wonder what steals the show the moment you step into a living room? It’s not the lamp or the accent chair; it’s the sofa — the heart of any living space. Sofas are where we gather, eat, nap, chat, and unwind after those never-ending workdays, and choosing the perfect one is no small feat (let’s face it, they’re not easy to replace). Thankfully, as Presidents’ Day approaches, some of our go-to, editor-approved brands are rolling out significant sales, making it the perfect time to snag a top-notch sofa without breaking the bank. Keep an eye on heavyweights like Wayfair, Pottery Barn, Albany Park, and other reader-favorite brands — they have deals we can’t resist!