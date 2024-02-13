The Best Presidents’ Day Mattress Deals You Can Shop Right Now
When you think about Presidents’ Day sales, the first thing that comes to mind is likely mattresses. It’s no secret: Now is the best time to get your hands on a new mattress. From big-box retailers to small DTC mattress companies, there are plenty of places you can shop. And you don’t even need to wait until Presidents’ Day, because these deals are live now. But where to start? We can help with that. Collectively, we’ve tested at least two dozen mattresses over the years and know the best mattresses that you can buy.
You can check out our top picks from Saatva, Tempur-Pedic, Nolah, Bear, Molecule, and more for a shortcut to a better night’s sleep. Time’s ticking, though — these hybrid, foam, spring, and pillowtop mattresses are flying off the virtual shelves with these incredible discounts. Don’t blink or you might miss the chance to upgrade your night’s sleep! Your well-rested self will thank you later.
Saatva — We’re big fans of Saatva’s Classic Mattress. And psst — we’ve got an exclusive deal for you: You can score an exclusive $375 off your $1,000 mattress purchase by clicking through this link right here.
Amazon — Find some of the biggest mattress discounts here, with plenty of options under $300. You’ll be sure to get something that meets your budget — no matter what it is!
Walmart — Choose from a massive selection of mattresses and save over 50%. Check out our top picks from Walmart’s Presidents’ Day sale.
Wayfair — Get up to 70% off mattresses, as well as big discounts on Wayfair’s own brand of high-quality mattresses.
Bed Bath & Beyond — Upgrade to a brand-new mattress and save big. Its gigantic selection includes options from Sealy, Beautyrest, Serta, and many more.
Tempur-Pedic — The Adapt mattress topper is one of our favorites, and now you can get one for 40% off. Additionally, you can save up to $500 on select mattress sets.
Purple — Save as much as $800 when you buy a mattress set, which includes a mattress and bed frame. Read our full review of Purple’s Hybrid Premier 3 mattress here.
Tuft & Needle — Take up to 20% off all three mattress varieties (Original, Mint, and Hybrid) as well as bed frames, nightstands, and sleep accessories. We especially love the foam pillow and white noise machine.
Avocado Green — Save up to 20% on all mattresses, with the biggest savings on the Luxury Organic Box-Top mattress and our editor-loved Green Box-Top mattress.
Casper — During the Final Snooze sale, score up to 30% off everything. We found Casper’s Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress to be ideal for hot sleepers.
Nolah — Enjoy 35% off select mattresses and receive a free fluffy pillow with each mattress purchase. Nolah mattresses may be called “the best for side-sleepers,” but our Best List editor found the responsive pressure relief system to support all sleep styles.
Brooklyn Bedding — From now until Feb. 19, take 30 percent off sitewide, including mattresses, pillows, and bedding. Just use code PRESDAY30. Our commerce SEO editor loved Brooklyn Bedding’s Aurora Luxe Hybrid Cooling Mattress.
Burrow — Save big, like 75% big, on Burrow’s Lyric Core and Hybrid mattresses made with a triple-layer foam design. We reviewed their Lyric Hybrid Mattress.
Bear — Enjoy 35% off all purchases plus free sleep accessories with code PRESDAY. Our editors have tested their Pro Mattress and Elite Hybrid Mattress and they loved them both.
Molecule — Enjoy up to 50% off select items and score two free pillows with each mattress order. Use code PREZ2024 at checkout. You can also read our review of Molecule’s super-cooling Molecule 1 Mattress here.
Helix — Make sure to use code PDS25 to get 25% off all mattresses (plus a free pillow with every mattress purchase). Read our review of the Helix Midnight LUXE mattress to see why we recommend it.
Nest — Enjoy up to 50% off of mattresses that have it all: gel memory foam, supportive pocketed coils, and a cooling cover. Then, grab sheet and duvet sets for the same discount. Read our review of Nest’s Sparrow Signature Hybrid mattress here.
Birch — Get 25% off their entire selection of mattresses, bedding, and pillows. Use code PDS25 to get two free Eco-Rest pillows with the purchase of any mattress. Our Best List editor also reviewed the Luxe Natural mattress (and loved it).
Stearns & Foster — These highly-coveted mattresses start at $200 off and go up to $600 off. Get $200 worth of store credit when you add an Ease Power Base to your mattress — just use promo code 200GIFT. This is the brand that made AT’s home director switch back to a spring mattress.
Sleep Number — Get one of Sleep Number’s bestselling smart beds for up to 50% off, then take 50% off any pillow (after you buy one), 50% off sheets (after you buy one), and 30% off upholstered furniture. Learn what makes Sleep Number’s mattresses so smart here.
Awara — Enjoy up to 50% off Natural and Premier Natural mattresses, and get free shipping! Read our review of the Natural Hybrid Mattress here.
Eight Sleep — Get up to $150 off the most technologically advanced mattress available: the Pod 3 Mattress. Its internal heating and cooling system automatically adjusts to make sure you always have the most comfortable sleeping experience. Read our review of the original Pod Pro here.
Beautyrest — Now’s your chance to save up to $1,100 on some of the most luxurious, high-quality mattresses and base sets. This sale includes the top-rated Harmony Lux and Harmony Lux Hybrid mattresses, too. Did you know they make amazingly comfortable pet beds?
Floyd — Get up to 50% off The Mattress. Plus, 20% off bed frames and 50% off sheet sets! AT contributor Tara said Floyd’s mattress improved her sleep quality.
Naturepedic — Enjoy 20% off of some of the best organic mattresses using code PRESDAY20 at check out. Our editors love Naturepedic’s organic mattress protectors, too.
Cocoon by Sealy — Want free pillows and sheets? They’re included when you purchase a Chill Memory Foam or Chill Hybrid mattress, at 35% off. There’s a reason it topped our Best List!
PlushBeds — Save up to $1,250 with amazing bundle deals, including a luxury sheet set and mattress protector. Did you know the Natural Bliss mattress made our list for Best Vegan Mattress?
Layla Sleep — Score up to $200 off its memory foam and hybrid mattresses and get two pillows for free! You can also read our reviews of Layla’s double-sided memory foam mattress and down alternative comforter (which is also discounted).
Serta — Save up to $1,100 on select mattresses (such as Arctic and iComfort) when paired with a Motion Perfect Adjustable Base.
Sealy — Serta’s famous Posturepedic mattress is available for $100 off, while the Posturepedic Plus Cooling mattress is $200 off. Two great mattresses, two great deals!
Emma — New customers can get up to 50% off these mattresses that our executive lifestyle director Charli found to be incredibly comfortable.
Mattress Firm — Snag big deals — as much as $700 off — on quality, name-brand mattresses from BeautyRest, Serta, and Sealy with the purchase of an adjustable base.
Raymour & Flanigan — Take advantage of discounts from different mattress brands — all in one place. Deals include up to $800 off Purple mattresses (with a base), up to $700 off BeautyRest mattresses, up to $400 off Sealy hybrid adjustable mattress sets, and up to 50 percent off an array of clearance specials.
Puffy — Save up to $1,350 in any of their three mattress styles — regular, hybrid, and luxury hybrid. And when you buy one, get a free pillow and bedding bundle worth $600. Just make sure to use the code PRESIDENTSALE.
Brentwood Home — Take 10% off organic mattresses and bedding essentials (including waterproof mattress protectors) and get 60% off adjustable bases.
Leesa — Take up to 25% off mattresses and get two free pillows with your purchase! Plus, take 25% off select bedding and bases.
Nectar — New customers can score 40% off mattresses that start at $349. Purchasers love their memory foam mattresses for side sleeping and back pain.
Amerisleep — Save $450 (and free shipping) on all three of Amerisleep’s mattress models, each of which is made with Bio-Pur, an upgrade to traditional memory foam that is more breathable and made entirely from plants.
DreamCloud — Enjoy 50% off all mattresses starting at $349 (yes, you heard that correctly) for new customers only.
Vaya — Use promo code VAYA300 to get $300 off their Vaya, Pillow, and Hybrid mattresses, Plus free shipping and returns!
My Green Mattress — Use code SAVE15 to get 15 percent off your entire order. That includes My Green Mattress’s certified organic mattresses, organic cotton sheet sets, organic cotton mattress protectors, platform bed frames, and more!
Happsy — Make sure you use code PRESDAY15 to get 20% off an organic mattress made with sustainably-harvested and environmentally-friendly materials.