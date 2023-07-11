Newsletters
This Oprah-Loved Bedding Brand Is Taking on Prime Day with Its Cozy Days Sale — Shop Editor-Tested Picks Up to 35% Off

Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
published about 10 hours ago
Credit: Jacqueline Marque

Here at Apartment Therapy, we’re all about investing in your bedding. Whether it be your mattress or your sheets, treating yourself to the best of the best in these staples is a great way to improve your quality of sleep. One brand we adore in this space? Cozy Earth. Beloved by our team and Oprah (NBD) for its top-quality products, if luxurious bedding and home essentials are what you’re after, that’s what you’ll get. And boy do we have some good news — you can save big on your next Cozy Earth purchase!

Indeed, Cozy Earth is currently hosting its sitewide Cozy Days sale in tandem with Prime Day. The event is actually live until July 17, so you save up to 35 percent this whole week. In other words, now is the perfect time to stock up on these luxury essentials. Plus, when you shop from their site, you also get free shipping after you spend $50. If you’ve had your eye on an editor-loved piece from Cozy Earth, now’s the time to pick it up!

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 5
Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen
Cozy Earth
$272.30
was $389.00

Cozy Earth's bamboo sheets are so beloved by our team that they made the list of AT's MVPs. "You know something is a BIG deal when you take it out of its packaging and have an immediate reaction," shared Best List editor Britt in her review. "I’d been super skeptical about these pricey sheets, as one who grew up in a frugal household can be, but I knew right away that these had a high probability of changing my life. Cozy Earth’s sheets are buttery soft, impressively cooling, and so smooth that they slip through your fingers like silk." Not picking up a set at this discount is honestly just a disservice to yourself.

2 / 5
Bamboo Pillowcases, Standard
Cozy Earth
$69.30
was $99.00

Like Cozy Earth's beloved bedsheets, these bamboo pillowcases are comfortable and breathable. Not only are they extra soft, but they're also super durable. We're talking about a long-term investment that's now 30 percent off, so if you want a taste of this brand on a budget, this is a deal that can't be beaten.

3 / 5
Waffle Bath Towel Bundle
Cozy Earth
$238.00
was $340.00

Although Cozy Earth's bedding is a knockout, you don't want to miss out on saving big on their bath essentials, either. This bath towel collection is beloved by Oprah and AT editors alike and features a luxe two-sided design with a waffle exterior and a cozy terry material on the inside for the perfect balance of comfort and moisture-wicking. Translation: Each bath or shower will feel like a spa-like experience right at home.

4 / 5
Bamboo Duvet Cover, Queen
Cozy Earth
$251.30
was $359.00

We know Oprah wouldn't steer us wrong, so we're counting the days until we can get a good night's sleep under this bamboo duvet. It has a simple, clean design and promises to feel as cozy as it looks. Available in three colors, you'll love cozying up under "the world's softest duvet."

5 / 5
Waffle Bath Wrap
Cozy Earth
$63.00
was $90.00

In addition to their luxe bath towels, Cozy Earth also carries this spa-worthy robe, which is a must-have for style shopping editor Blair. The pill-free waffle-weave wrap is sure to stay securely in place and dry you off in no time. Blair said it's one of the most useful bath linens she's ever used, describing it as "a hands-free happy medium between a towel and robe that’s equal parts good-looking, lightweight, fast-drying, and practical — whether you’re changing at the gym, in a dorm room, or your own bathroom." (Bonus: The wrap has pockets!)

