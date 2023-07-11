This Oprah-Loved Bedding Brand Is Taking on Prime Day with Its Cozy Days Sale — Shop Editor-Tested Picks Up to 35% Off
Here at Apartment Therapy, we’re all about investing in your bedding. Whether it be your mattress or your sheets, treating yourself to the best of the best in these staples is a great way to improve your quality of sleep. One brand we adore in this space? Cozy Earth. Beloved by our team and Oprah (NBD) for its top-quality products, if luxurious bedding and home essentials are what you’re after, that’s what you’ll get. And boy do we have some good news — you can save big on your next Cozy Earth purchase!
Indeed, Cozy Earth is currently hosting its sitewide Cozy Days sale in tandem with Prime Day. The event is actually live until July 17, so you save up to 35 percent this whole week. In other words, now is the perfect time to stock up on these luxury essentials. Plus, when you shop from their site, you also get free shipping after you spend $50. If you’ve had your eye on an editor-loved piece from Cozy Earth, now’s the time to pick it up!
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.