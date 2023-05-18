East Fork Just Unveiled a Stunning New Color (and Re-Released an Old Favorite) in Collaboration with Momofuku
If there’s one thing East Fork is known for, it’s for making stunning pottery dishes that look great on the table and last a long time. Something else they’re loved for is re-releasing their high-quality plates and mugs in exciting new colors every season. Most recently, we celebrated the launch of their spring Piglet and Butter collection, but with summer fast approaching, you can bid adieu to these limited-edition shades. Not to worry, though, because their replacements are here! Meet Orchard and Char, a lush green and deep charcoal duo that calls to mind long days spent in nature, starry night skies, and grill-marked eats. If East Fork’s latest release looks familiar, that’s because you’ve likely seen one of these colors before. Orchard has been released twice before in collaboration with Momofuku, and it’s back again in an even larger collection made in partnership with the restaurant group. Starting at 12 p.m. EST, you can purchase the pottery brand’s famous bowls, plates, coupes, and mug in the summer hues on East Fork’s website and also grab some fan-favorite Momofuku pantry staples while you’re at it!
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
In total, there are eight tabletop pieces you can shop in the new colors, including, of course, East Fork’s internet-famous mug. Everyone has their go-to coffee cup that’s solely theirs as an unspoken rule, and there’s no reason why this one can’t be your next one. We love its durable design and extra-large handle, and we have no doubt that you will, too. Additionally, you’ll want to pick up an Orchard-colored dinner plate or two, as well as some coupes and everyday bowls to round out your new, cohesive dining collection.
It goes without saying that all of these pieces also come in Char, so you can mix and match if you so choose. The coupe, in particular, is the perfect everyday plate for meals of all kinds; it’s flat enough to serve as a regular plate, but its slightly raised rim prevents runnier foods from spilling out. You can also snag this new shade in the form of a popcorn bowl or a soup bowl. As if that weren’t exciting enough, this extensive collaboration also includes a couple of East Fork x Momofuku bundles that are perfect for first-time shoppers, or for gifting! The Bitty Bowl Bundle, for example, comes with four flavorful Momofuku additives and four adorable “bitty bowls” for dipping. There’s also the Mix It Up bundle, which features Momofuku’s rice vinegar and salt blends, as well as three bowls of different sizes. As far as new releases go, these two powerhouse brands leave nothing to be desired!
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: East Fork Just Dropped A Stunning New Color (and Re-Released an Old Favorite) in Collaboration with Momofuku